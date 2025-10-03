ETV Bharat / international

Prince William Hints At Changes To British Monarchy When He Is King

London: Prince William has given his first indication of plans when he succeeds his father, King Charles III, as British monarch in a rare candid interview for a light-hearted international travel documentary. The 43-year-old Prince of Wales and heir to the British throne told Canadian actor Eugene Levy during filming at Windsor Castle for ‘The Reluctant Traveller’ that change was on his agenda.

In clips released to promote the show that airs this week, Levy asks William if the monarchy would be “shifting in a slightly different direction” when he assumes the role of King.

"I think it's safe to say that change is on my agenda,” William replied.

“Change for good, and I embrace that and I enjoy that change. I don't fear it, that's the bit that excites me - the idea of being able to bring some change. Not overly radical change, but changes that I think need to happen," he said.