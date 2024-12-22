ETV Bharat / international

PM Modi Holds Talks With Top Kuwaiti Leadership

Kuwait City: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday held extensive talks with Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah with a focus on imparting new momentum to India-Kuwait relations, especially in areas of trade, investment and energy.

Modi arrived here on Saturday on a two-day trip, the first to this Gulf nation by an Indian prime minister in the last 43 years. The prime minister is also meeting Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah.

The talks are set to focus on shoring up ties in a range of key areas including defence and trade, officials said earlier. On Saturday, Modi addressed an Indian community event and visited an Indian labour camp.