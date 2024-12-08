Indian Priest George Koovakad Elevated As Cardinal By Pope Francis, PM Modi Calls It 'Matter Of Great Joy And Pride'

Kochi: Indian catholic priest George Jacob Koovakad was elevated to the rank of Cardinal by Pope Francis in a ceremony held in the Vatican on Saturday.

Calling it a matter of immense pride for India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed 51-year-old Koovakad and said he had "devoted his life in service of humanity as an ardent follower of Lord Jesus Christ".

"A matter of great joy and pride for India! Delighted at His Eminence George Jacob Koovakad being created a Cardinal of the Holy Roman Catholic Church by His Holiness Pope Francis. His Eminence George Cardinal Koovakad has devoted his life in service of humanity as an ardent follower of Lord Jesus Christ. My best wishes for his future endeavours," PM Modi posted on X, sharing photos of the grand consistory held in the Vatican where Koovakad was elevated to the rank of cardinal.

The ceremony, held at the famous St Peter’s Basilica and attended by clergy and dignitaries from around the world, witnessed the induction of 21 new cardinals from various countries. The Indian government had sent a delegation led by Union Minister George Kurian to witness this ceremony.

Who is George Jacob Koovakad

Born in Kerala on August 11 1973, George Jacob Koovakad is an Indian cardinal of the Syro-Malabar Catholic Church. Since 2020, he has been responsible for organizing Pope Francis' overseas trips while working in the offices of the Holy See's Secretariat of State.

Koovakad has carried out multiple assignments in several countries while working in the diplomatic service of the Holy See between 2006 and 2020. The Pope appointed him a titular archbishop on 25 October 2024, and he was consecrated on 24 November.

About The Ceremony

The ceremony began at 8.30 pm (Indian time) on Saturday marking a procession with 21 cardinal-designated to the altar of St Peter’s Basilica. Later, the Pope addressed the gathering and handed over the ceremonious cap and ring to the cardinal-designate, followed by a certificate accompanied by prayers.

Devotees from Kerala and across the world expressed joy and pride at this significant phenomenon. Cardinal George Alencherry, the former Major Archbishop of the Syro-Malabar Church, expressed his delight at the elevation of another Indian to the cardinalate. "He is a person who has rendered commendable services to the Church," he said.