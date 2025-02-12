ETV Bharat / international

'This Is Right Time To Come To India': PM Modi Invites French Businesses To Invest

Paris: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invited French companies to look at the immense opportunities offered by the India growth story and said it was the "right time" to invest in the country.

In his address at the 14th India-France CEOs Forum in Paris, where he was joined by French President Emmanuel Macron, Modi noted the expanding bilateral business and economic collaboration and the impetus it has provided to the strategic partnership between the two countries.

He highlighted India's attractiveness as a favoured global investment destination, based on a stable polity and predictable policy ecosystem.

"Let me tell you all, this is the right time to come to India. Everyone's progress is linked to India's progress," said Modi.

"An example of this was seen in the aviation sector, when Indian companies placed large orders for airplanes. And, now, when we are going to open 120 new airports, you can imagine the future possibilities for yourselves," he said.

Inviting French business to join India's development journey, he said, "When France's finesse and India's scale meet; when India's pace and France's precision join; when France's technology and India's talent unite... then, not just business landscape, but global transformation will happen."

PM Modi noted that India is becoming the biggest centre of diversification and de-risking, backed by a new generation of reforms outlined in the Union Budget earlier this month.

He noted, "India and France are not just linked by democratic values. The foundation of our friendship is based on the spirit of deep trust, innovation, and public welfare. Our partnership is not limited to just two countries.