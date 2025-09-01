Establishing Peace In Ukraine Call Of Entire Humanity: PM Modi Tells Putin During Bilateral Talks In Tianjin

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held bilateral talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in China's Tianjin against the backdrop of the ongoing Ukraine conflict and the sudden downturn in India-US relations over New Delhi's procurement of Russian crude oil.

He termed the establishment of peace in Ukraine a "call of entire humanity", and said India hoped both Russia and Ukraine "move forward constructively".

Both Modi and Putin are in Tianjin in China to attend the annual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO). The talks between the two leaders came months before the Russian leader travels to India for summit talks with the prime minister.

"We have been continuously discussing the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. We welcome all the recent efforts for peace. We hope that all parties will move forward constructively. A way has to be found to end the conflict as soon as possible and establish lasting peace. This is the call of the entire humanity," PM Modi said.

On India and Russia ties, the PM said that both nations have always stood "shoulder to shoulder even in the most difficult situations". "Our close cooperation is important not only for the people of both countries but also for global peace, stability and prosperity," he said.

The Prime Minister said he has always felt that meeting Putin has been a "memorable experience". "We get an opportunity to exchange information on many things. We have been in constant touch. There have been many high-level meetings between the two sides on a regular basis. 140 crore Indians are eagerly waiting for you for our 23rd summit in December this year. This reflects the depth and breadth of the special and privileged partnership," the PM said.

During the meeting, Putin said India and Russia enjoyed a multifaceted relationship, and Monday's talks were expected to provide a significant boost to it.

"I am feeling very happy after meeting you...SCO provides a platform to unite the countries of the Global South and East...December 21, 2025, marks the 15th anniversary of the elevation of India-Russia ties to a 'Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership'...We enjoy a multi-faceted relationship...Today's meeting is expected to provide a significant boost to the India-Russia relationship. Russia and India enjoy very good relations," Putin said.

Both leaders travelled together in the same vehicle to the venue of the bilateral meeting in Tianjin.

PM Modi shared a photo of the two leaders sitting in the vehicle in a post on X. "After the proceedings at the SCO Summit venue, President Putin and I travelled together to the venue of our bilateral meeting. Conversations with him are always insightful," the PM said.

Earlier today, the Prime Minister addressed the plenary session of the 25th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Heads of State Council summit in Tianjin.

Before it, PM Modi, Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping were seen having a candid interaction at the SCO Summit venue this morning.

"Interactions in Tianjin continue! Exchanging perspectives with President Putin and President Xi during the SCO Summit," PM Modi said in a post on X as he shared photos of his chat with the two other world leaders.

On Sunday, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri confirmed that the Prime Minister will meet the Russian President following his address at the SCO plenary session. "Prime Minister will be addressing the plenary session of the Summit, where he will outline India's approach to fostering regional cooperation under the SCO umbrella. After this engagement, he is scheduled to have a bilateral meeting with President Vladimir Putin of Russia, following which he will depart for India," Misri said on Sunday.

The meeting assumes significance as it comes at a time when India is facing pressure from the Trump administration to reduce its purchase of Russian crude oil. The US president has imposed 50% tariffs on Indian products, with half of the tariff being a penalty for India's purchase of oil from Russia.

At the same time, the meeting is also crucial as the war in Ukraine continues to linger on despite US President Donald Trump's mediation. On August 30. PM Modi, in a phone call, told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that India supports all efforts for the peaceful settlement of the Ukraine conflict.

Now that Modi is scheduled to hold wide-ranging talks with Putin today, the conflict is expected to be one of the key focus areas of the talks. Zelenskyy dialled Modi and conveyed his readiness for a meeting with the top leadership of Russia and that the end of the war must begin with an immediate ceasefire.

PM Modi arrived in Tianjin on Saturday for a two-day official visit to participate in the 25th SCO Heads of State Council summit, taking place from August 31 to September 1.

On Sunday, PM Modi held bilateral talks with the Chinese President on the sidelines of the SCO leaders' summit, during which both leaders welcomed the positive momentum and steady progress in bilateral relations since their last meeting in Kazan on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in October 2024.

Both reaffirmed that the two countries were development partners and not rivals and that their differences should not turn into disputes and called for a stable relationship and cooperation between India and China based on mutual respect, mutual interest and mutual sensitivity, necessary for the growth and development of the two countries, as well as for a multipolar world and a multipolar Asia befitting the trends of the 21st century.

The Prime Minister also underlined the importance of peace and tranquillity in the border areas for the continued development of bilateral relations. The SCO comprises 10 members. In addition to India, they include Belarus, China, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. There are also several dialogue partners and observers. India has been a member of the SCO since 2017, having been an observer since 2005.