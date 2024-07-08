'Stronger Ties Between Our Nations Will Greatly Benefit People': PM Modi In Moscow; To Hold Talks With Putin On Tuesday

Moscow (Russia): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday began a two-day high-profile visit to Russia to hold summit talks with President Vladimir Putin with a focus on boosting bilateral ties in the areas of energy, trade and defence.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Russia for a two-day visit (ANI)

This is Modi's first trip since the start of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. Soon after landing in Moscow, Modi said he is looking forward to deepening bilateral partnership in futuristic areas and that stronger ties between India and Russia will "greatly benefit our people".

"Landed in Moscow. Looking forward to further deepening the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between our nations, especially in futuristic areas of cooperation," Modi said on 'X'. "Stronger ties between our nations will greatly benefit our people," he said.

At the Vnukovo-II airport where he landed, Modi was received by Russia's First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov, who accompanied the Indian prime minister to his hotel from the airport in the same car. Manturov had received Chinese President Xi Jinping during his visit to Russia as well.

Russian President Putin is set to host a private dinner for Modi tonight ahead of Tuesday's talks at the 22nd India-Russia summit in Moscow. Modi will co-chair the 22nd India-Russia annual summit with President Putin, and will also interact with the members of the Indian community.

"PM is set to hold substantive discussions with President Vladimir Putin to take forward the special partnership between the two countries. He will also interact with the Indian community in Russia," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on 'X'.

Jaiswal also posted a video of him explaining the agenda and schedule in store during the Modi's visit.

The Indian prime minister was accorded a guard of honour at the airport. He was given a warm welcome outside The Carlton Hotel in Moscow by members of the Indian diaspora and a group of Russian artists who danced to the tune of Hindi songs. In his departure statement, Modi said India seeks to play a supportive role for a peaceful and stable region.

After concluding his engagements in Russia on July 9, Modi will leave for Austria in the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to that country in over 40 years. The focus of the Modi-Putin summit talks is expected to be on further boosting bilateral cooperation in trade, energy and defence. The Ukraine conflict is set to figure in the discussions.

"The special and privileged strategic partnership between India and Russia has advanced over the past 10 years, including in the areas of energy, security, trade, investment, health, education, culture, tourism and people-to-people exchanges," Modi said in his departure statement.

"I look forward to reviewing all aspects of bilateral cooperation with my friend President Vladimir Putin and sharing perspectives on various regional and global issues," he said. "We seek to play a supportive role for a peaceful and stable region," he said without making any specific references.

New Delhi has been stoutly defending its "special and privileged strategic partnership" with Russia and maintained the momentum in the ties notwithstanding the Ukraine conflict. India has not yet condemned Russia's attack on Ukraine and consistently pitched for a resolution of the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy.

The prime minister said the visit will also provide him an opportunity to meet the vibrant Indian community in Russia. In a post on 'X', Modi, before leaving for Moscow, said: "Over the next three days, will be in Russia and Austria. These visits will be a wonderful opportunity to deepen ties with these nations, with whom India has time-tested friendship."

Ahead of Modi's visit to Moscow, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the agenda will be "extensive". "Obviously, the agenda will be extensive, if not to say overbusy. It will be an official visit, and we hope that the heads will be able to talk in an informal way as well," he said.