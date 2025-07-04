'Indians' Journey In Trinidad & Tobago One Of Courage:' PM Modi Touches Diaspora Chord

Port of Spain: The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is one of courage, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, emphasising that the hardships their ancestors endured could have "broken even the strongest spirits". Modi made the comments at a community event at the National Cycling Velodrome, Couva, on Thursday.

He arrived in Trinidad and Tobago earlier in the day for a two-day visit. The Prime Minister, whose first engagement in the Caribbean nation was with the Indian community, said that it felt completely natural, as "we are part of one family." Trinidad and Tobago has a population of approximately 13 lakh, 45 per cent of whom are of Indian origin.

"The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage. The circumstances your ancestors faced could have broken even the strongest of spirits. But they faced hardships with hope. They met problems with persistence," he said. "They left the Ganga and Yamuna behind but carried the Ramayana in their hearts," he said, calling them messengers of a "timeless civilisation".

"The community programme in Port of Spain was spectacular. The energy and warmth of the people made it truly unforgettable. Our cultural bonds shine brightly!" he said in an X post.

In his address, the prime minister stressed that the Indian community members' contribution has benefited Trinidad and Tobago "culturally, economically and spiritually". Citing eminent Indian-origin figures in the country, including Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar and President Christine Carla Kangaloo, he said the descendants of Girmitiyas are no longer defined by struggle, but by their "success, service, and values".

Girmitiyas were indentured labourers from British India transported to work on plantations in Fiji, South Africa, Eastern Africa (namely Mauritius, Seychelles, Tanzania, Kenya, and Uganda), Malaysia, Singapore, and the Caribbean as part of the Indian indenture system. He added that work is ongoing to create a comprehensive database of the Girmitiya community across the world. Modi said that between the past and the present, the friendship between the two nations has "grown even stronger".

"Our bonds go well beyond geography and generations," Prime Minister Modi said. "The Indian diaspora is our pride. As I have often said, each one of you is a Rashtradoot -- an Ambassador of India's values, culture and heritage," he said. Modi said that India is the fastest-growing major economy in the world. "Soon we will be among the top three economies of the world."

"As we grow, we are ensuring that it is of mutual benefit to the world. Today's India is a land of opportunities," he said, adding that "India has a lot to offer".

Prime Minister Persad-Bissessar, who addressed the community before Modi, said that the Indian leader will be conferred on Friday with 'The Order of Trinidad and Tobago', the Caribbean nation's highest honour. Modi, who is here as part of his five-nation tour, will hold talks with the top leadership of Trinidad and Tobago to further strengthen bilateral relations.

Earlier, he was received by his counterpart Persad-Bissessar, at Piarco International Airport, where he was accorded a ceremonial welcome and a guard of honour. This is his first visit to the country as prime minister and the first Indian bilateral visit at the prime ministerial level to Trinidad and Tobago since 1999.

"May the friendship between India and Trinidad & Tobago continue to scale new heights in the times to come!" he said in a separate post, attaching pictures from his welcome.

PM Modi gets a slice of Bhojpur In Trinidad And Tobago

Upon his arrival at the hotel, the Indian community welcomed him with chants of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'Modi, Modi.' An orchestra performed and another group performed traditional Bhojpuri Chautaal rhythms.

"Many people from India made their way to Trinidad & Tobago years ago. Over the years, they distinguished themselves in several fields and are enriching Trinidad & Tobago’s development journey. At the same time, they have retained a connection with India and are also passionate about Indian culture. Grateful to the local Indian community for an unforgettable welcome in Port of Spain," the prime minister said on X.

"PM @narendramodi has arrived in the capital city of Port of Spain in Trinidad & Tobago, to a warm ceremonial welcome & Guard of Honour. In a special gesture, PM was received by PM @MPKamla and members of her Cabinet & several other dignitaries at the airport," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X.

The Prime Minister's Office said that the Indian community's enthusiasm "reflected the deep-rooted cultural ties and shared heritage between the two nations." During the visit, Prime Minister Modi will hold talks with President Christine Carla Kangaloo and Prime Minister Persad-Bissessar and discuss further strengthening of the bilateral relationship.

Prime Minister Modi is also expected to address a Joint Session of the Parliament of Trinidad and Tobago. His visit will impart fresh impetus to the deep-rooted and historical ties between the two countries.

Before leaving for Trinidad and Tobago, Modi said he was "looking forward to deepening ties with a valued partner in the Caribbean, with whom we share very old cultural linkages." He is scheduled to attend a community event at the National Cycling Velodrome, Couva, later in the day.

Modi arrived here from Ghana, where he held talks with the country's top leadership, and the two countries elevated their ties to the level of a comprehensive partnership. In the third leg of his visit, Modi will visit Argentina from July 4 to 5. After that, Modi will travel to Brazil to attend the 17th BRICS Summit followed by a state visit. In the final leg of his visit, Modi will travel to Namibia. (With PTI Inputs)

Read More