ETV Bharat / international

President Xi Asks BRICS to Respond to Requests of Countries to Join Bloc

Kazan: Chinese President Xi Jinping said Wednesday that the ongoing BRICS summit here has decided to invite a number of nations to become partner countries and called on the grouping to actively respond to the requests of countries of the Global South to join the bloc.

BRICS, consisting of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, has now expanded with five additional members - Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE.

In his speech addressing the 16th BRICS Summit, Xi said the summit has decided to invite a number of nations to become partner countries, China's state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

He hailed the decision as another important development in the course of BRICS development.

Xi said that the group of emerging economies should advance the process of expanding membership and establishing partner countries, and enhance the representation and voice of developing countries in global governance.

He called on BRICS members to build the multilateral mechanism into a major venue of solidarity and cooperation for the Global South and a vanguard force for global governance reform.

He said that the member states should build BRICS for peace and act as guardians of common security, upholding the three principles of no expansion of the battlefield, no escalation of fighting and no provocation by any party, to work for de-escalation of the Ukraine crisis as soon as possible.

"Only by embracing the vision of common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security can we pave the way for universal security," he said.

"The Ukraine crisis still persists. China and Brazil, in collaboration with other countries from the Global South, initiated a group of Friends for Peace to address the crisis," he said.