ETV Bharat / international

President Trump Says VP Vance 'Most Likely' His MAGA Heir

US President Donald Trump arrives as Vice President JD Vance applauds during an event to sign an executive order on creating a White House 2028 Olympics task force in the South Court Auditorium of the White House in Washington, DC, on August 5, 2025. ( AFP )

New York: President Donald Trump has suggested that Vice President J D Vance is "most likely" the heir apparent to his Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement, while Secretary of State Marco Rubio can also join him in "some form".

"Well, I think most likely. In all fairness, he's the vice president," Trump said on Tuesday while answering a question on his "heir apparent" to MAGA.

Trump, who assumed office over six months ago, said that it is "too early" to talk about successors, but Vance is certainly "doing a great job, and he would be probably favourite at this point," CNN reported. However, Trump was quick to add that Rubio can also "get together with JD in some form."

Trump had earlier declined to offer any endorsement for a 2028 successor. Trump said in February that Vance was “very capable” but that it was too early to name him as the leading candidate, the report added. Vance, 40, is a former Marine and served as Ohio Senator from 2023 to 2025. He has carved out a sizable role in the second Trump administration for himself, the report said.