It’ll Be Big Insult To US, Want The Country To Get It: Prez Trump Says He Will Not Get Nobel

President Donald Trump points to a reporter in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025, in Washington. ( AP )

By PTI Published : October 1, 2025 at 10:03 AM IST 1 Min Read

Washington: US President Donald Trump has said it will be a “big insult" to America if the Nobel Peace Prize is not awarded to him even though he has ended over seven global conflicts. Referring to his plan to end the Gaza conflict, Trump said Tuesday in remarks to military leaders in Quantico: “We got it, I think, settled. We'll see. Hamas has to agree, and if they don’t, it's going to be very tough on them. But all of the Arab nations, Muslim nations, have agreed. Israel has agreed. It's an amazing thing. It just came together.” Trump said that if his plan, announced Monday, to end the Gaza conflict works out, he would have solved eight conflicts in as many months.