President Trump, Prime Minister Modi Share 'Very Positive' Relationship: US Official

New York: US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi share a "very, very positive" relationship and will meet, a senior State Department official has said, while underlining that planning is underway for the next Quad Summit, expected either later this year or in early 2026.

India is slated to host leaders from the US, Australia, and Japan for the Quad summit. The 2024 edition of the summit was held in the US at Wilmington, Delaware.

"In terms of meetings coming soon, I certainly don't want to get ahead of announcing anything for the President, but I'm sure you'll see the two (PM Modi and President Trump) meet," the State Department official here told PTI.

"They have a very, very positive relationship. We've got a Quad Summit, we're working on planning, so at some point that will happen, if not this year, early next year. Working on the dates of that,” the official said.

Describing the ongoing US-India engagements as “incredibly productive”, the official said “continuous positive developments” are expected in the coming months.

“We have differences. It's been clear over the last few weeks that we've been working through some differences, particularly when it comes to trade and the purchase of Russian oil. We're working through those,” the official said.

The official also referred to Trump's recent phone call to Modi to wish him on his 75th birthday, describing the exchange as "incredibly positive”.

On the diplomatic front, the official said US Ambassador nominee to India and Special Envoy for South and Central Asia Sergio Gor is one of the closest people to the President. He will be confirmed very soon and will be the US representative in New Delhi.

“I think that shows the importance the President puts on this (US-India relationship,” the official said.

The official further underlined that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s first meeting on the margins of the 80th UN General Assembly session was with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Describing the hour-long meeting on Monday as “incredibly productive”, the official said talks covered a wide range of issues, including trade, defence, and technology.

While acknowledging that there has been “a bit of turbulence” in ties, the official in the briefing, underlined that President Trump is candid about his views and “not shy when he is frustrated with countries,” which offers a transparent view of US positions.

“We're frank with our friends and we see India as a good friend and as a partner, and as really a partner of the future,” the official said.

On India's continued purchase of Russian oil, the official confirmed that the matter was raised in the bilateral meeting between Rubio and Jaishankar earlier this week.

The issue was "absolutely discussed as it's discussed in every single engagement we have... The President has been incredibly clear. He wants to end the war in Ukraine. He does not want revenue going through Russia... He's been clear with our European partners. He's been clear with India. So we raise that at every opportunity that we wish to cut off this revenue stream for (Russian President Vladimir) Putin”, the official said.