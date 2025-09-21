ETV Bharat / international

President Paudel Appoints Five New Ministers In Nepal, Oath On Monday

Kathmandu: Nepal Prime Minister Sushila Karki on Sunday extended her cabinet strength to nine by inducting five new ministers in the interim government.

Following Karki's recommendation, President Ramchandra Paudel appointed Anil Kumar Sinha, Mahavir Pun, Sangita Kaushal Mishra, Jagadish Kharel and Madan Pariyar as the new ministers, according to sources at the President’s Office. The swearing-in ceremony of these ministers will be held at the Rashtrapati Bhawan on Monday.

Sinha will be given the portfolio of Industry and Commerce; Pun will be given Education, Science and Technology; Mishra will be getting Health & Population; Kharel will be the minister for Information and Communication, while Pariyar the minister for Agriculture, sources said.