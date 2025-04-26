President Murmu Pays Homage To Pope Francis

Vatican City: President Droupadi Murmu on Friday paid homage to Pope Francis at the Basilica of St Peter here. Francis, who was the first non-European Pope in nearly 1,300 years, died on Monday. He was 88. His funeral will be held on Saturday.

“President Droupadi Murmu paid homage to His Holiness Pope Francis at Basilica of St Peter in Vatican City,” her office said in a post on X. Murmu is accompanied by Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs, Kiren Rijiju; Minister of State for Minority Affairs and Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, George Kurian; and Deputy Speaker of Goa Legislative Assembly, Joshua De Souza.

Murmu, who reached here earlier in the day, is on a two-day visit to the Vatican City beginning Friday and will offer condolences on behalf of the government and people of India.

“On April 26, the president will attend the funeral Mass of His Holiness Pope Francis at St Peter's Square in Vatican City, which will be attended by dignitaries from around the world,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had said in a statement.

India had declared a three-day state mourning on the passing of Pope Francis. Media reports quoted the Vatican as saying that about 164 delegations are confirmed for Francis' funeral. These include 54 heads of state and 12 reigning sovereigns.