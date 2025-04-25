ETV Bharat / international

President Murmu In Rome To Attend Pope Francis' Funeral

File Photo: President Droupadi President Droupadi departs for Vatican City to attend the State Funeral of Pope Francis. ( PTI )

Rome: President Droupadi Murmu arrived here on Friday to attend the funeral of Pope Francis. Francis, who was the first non-European Pope in nearly 1,300 years, died on Monday. He was 88. His funeral will be held on Saturday.

President Murmu is accompanied by Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs, Kiren Rijiju; Minister of State for Minority Affairs and Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, George Kurian; and Deputy Speaker of Goa Legislative Assembly, Joshua De Souza.

“President Droupadi Murmu arrives in Rome to attend the funeral Mass of His Holiness Pope Francis,” the President's office said in a post on X.