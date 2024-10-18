ETV Bharat / international

President Murmu Hails Indian Community In Malawi As 'Living Ink' Between Two Nations

Lilongwe: President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday hailed the Indian community in Malawi as a "living link" between the two nations, praising their contributions to the African country's society and economy while urging their participation in India's developmental journey.

Murmu arrived here earlier in the day on the final leg of her three-nation visit to Africa.

Addressing the Indian diaspora at a reception here, the president said the "Indian community in Malawi is a living link between the two countries", her office shared in a post on X.

"She appreciated their contribution to the society and economy of Malawi. She urged them to take part in the developmental journey of India," it said, sharing some photographs of the event.

Murmu also emphasised the Indian government's commitment to the welfare of its nationals living abroad.

"The welfare of our countrymen living outside India is the top priority of our government. We are committed to working with our partners across the world to address the concerns of Indians and ensure their safety, well-being, and prosperity," she said.

Highlighting India's role on the global stage, Murmu stressed the country's responsibility as a prominent voice for the Global South.