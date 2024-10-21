ETV Bharat / international

President Muizzu Introduces UPI For Easy Payments In Maldives

Male: The President of Maldives, Mohamed Muizzu, decided to take the necessary steps to introduce the Unified Payment Interface (UPI) in the island nation, following the recommendation of the Cabinet on Sunday.

This move came following India agreeing to share its expertise in the implementation of digital and financial services and to work in the development of the Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) through the launch of India's Unified Payments Interface (UPI), Unique Digital Identity, during Muizzu's State Visit earlier this month.

The decision by the Maldivian President is expected to bring significant benefits to the Maldivian economy, including increased financial inclusion, improved efficiency in financial transactions, and enhanced digital infrastructure, as per a statement released by his office.

The statement further added that the decision was made after the Cabinet thoroughly discussed a report submitted by the Minister of Economic Development and Trade at a cabinet meeting.