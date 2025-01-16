ETV Bharat / international

Biden Farewell Speech: President Warns Of 'Oligarchy Taking Root In America'

As seen through a window from the Colonnade outside the Oval Office, President Joe Biden speaks during his farewell address at the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025. ( AP )

Washington: President Joe Biden used his farewell address to the nation Wednesday to warn of an “oligarchy” of the ultra-wealthy taking root in the country and of a “tech-industrial complex” that is infringing on Americans' rights and the future of democracy.

Speaking from the Oval Office as he prepares to hand over power Monday to President-elect Donald Trump, Biden sounded alarm over the accumulation of power and wealth among a small few.

“Today, an oligarchy is taking shape in America of extreme wealth, power and influence that threatens our entire democracy, our basic rights and freedoms, and a fair shot for everyone to get ahead," Biden said, drawing attention to "a dangerous concentration of power in the hands of a few ultra-wealthy people. Dangerous consequences if their abuse of power is left unchecked.”

Invoking President Dwight Eisenhower’s warnings about the military-industrial complex when he left office, he added, “I’m equally concerned about the potential rise of a tech-industrial complex that could pose real dangers to our country as well.”