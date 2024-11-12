ETV Bharat / international

Sri Lanka President Holds More Pledges As Campaigning Closed For Parliamentary Poll

Colombo: President Anura Kumara Dissanayake concluded his campaigning for Thursday’s parliamentary election by pledging economic consolidation under his new government. The snap parliamentary elections were called by President Dissanayake after he won polls in September on a promise to combat corruption and improve the country's economic situation.

The ex Marxist group, National People's Power (NPP) seeks a fully powered assembly to carry out mainly their anti-corruption policies where they allege that all politicians from major political parties who had ruled the country from 1948 were responsible. Since being elected the government has reopened some of the past cases.

However, the government has faced criticism for its failure to reverse some of the hard-hit economic reforms of the previous administration of President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Dissanayake addressing his final campaign rally on Monday said in the new government budget to be presented in March there will be drastic cuts of the pay-as-you-earn tax, an area where Wickremesinghe became highly unpopular as he was clamped by the rigid International Monetary Fund bailout conditions to raise state revenues.

Wickremesinghe, the outgoing president who lost to Anura Kumara Dissanayake in last month’s presidential election, is not contesting a parliamentary election for the first time since 1977.

Dissanayake government now faces the challenge of meeting the IMF targets on revenue in the third review of the USD 2.9 billion programme. “The IMF will be coming here for the third review two days after the election. We will be able to complete the review by February," Dissanayake said.