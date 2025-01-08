ETV Bharat / international

Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2025: To Celebrate Contribution Of Overseas Indians In Country's Development

Hyderabad: Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD), also known as Non-Resident Indian (NRI) Day, is celebrated on January 9 to honour and commemorate the achievements and dedication of the Indian community worldwide to the advancement of India.

Along with offering a chance to network with other Indians living abroad, policymakers, political leaders and others, the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention includes plenary sessions, an exhibition, and cultural events. In recognition of their contribution to India's development, individuals of exceptional merit are also granted the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman during the event.

The 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention is being held in Bhubaneswar in collaboration with the government of Odisha.

On January 9, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will officially launch the convention, which will conclude on January 10. The President of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, Christine Carla Kangaloo, will be the Chief Guest and will present a virtual address.

The Pravasi Bharatiya Express, a unique tourist train created for the Indian diaspora, will also be introduced by Prime Minister Modi on this occasion. This special programme is a component of the Pravasi Teertha Darshan Yojana, which aims to provide diaspora members with the chance to travel to spiritual and cultural sites throughout India.

Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas History:

January 9 is significant because of its historical association with Mahatma Gandhi, the most famous Pravasi in history. On this day in 1915, Mahatma Gandhi brought the principles and life lessons that would later form the cornerstone of India's independence movement back to India from South Africa. His return represents the significant influence that Indians living overseas have had on the future of India.