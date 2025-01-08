Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2025: To Celebrate Contribution Of Overseas Indians In Country's Development

Hyderabad: Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD), also known as Non-Resident Indian (NRI) Day, is celebrated on January 9 to honour and commemorate the achievements and dedication of the Indian community worldwide to the advancement of India.
Along with offering a chance to network with other Indians living abroad, policymakers, political leaders and others, the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention includes plenary sessions, an exhibition, and cultural events. In recognition of their contribution to India's development, individuals of exceptional merit are also granted the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman during the event.
The 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention is being held in Bhubaneswar in collaboration with the government of Odisha.
On January 9, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will officially launch the convention, which will conclude on January 10. The President of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, Christine Carla Kangaloo, will be the Chief Guest and will present a virtual address.
The Pravasi Bharatiya Express, a unique tourist train created for the Indian diaspora, will also be introduced by Prime Minister Modi on this occasion. This special programme is a component of the Pravasi Teertha Darshan Yojana, which aims to provide diaspora members with the chance to travel to spiritual and cultural sites throughout India.
Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas History:
January 9 is significant because of its historical association with Mahatma Gandhi, the most famous Pravasi in history. On this day in 1915, Mahatma Gandhi brought the principles and life lessons that would later form the cornerstone of India's independence movement back to India from South Africa. His return represents the significant influence that Indians living overseas have had on the future of India.
The first-ever Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention was held on January 9, 2003, marking the start of the celebration tradition. The event has been held every two years since 2015, which has allowed for deeper conversations and interaction with the Indian community living abroad.
Theme & Objective.
This year, the theme is 'Diaspora's Contribution to a Viksit Bharat'. Objectives of Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas are
- By encouraging a sense of community and common identity, the PBD seeks to strengthen ties between the Government of India and the Indian diaspora around the world.
- The occasion provides a forum for recognising and honouring the economic, cultural and political contributions made by the Indian diaspora to India and their host nations.
- Additionally, it provides a platform for communication between the Indian government and Indians living abroad on a range of policy matters, promoting conversations on diaspora-related subjects like community welfare, investment opportunities and visa laws.
- The event encourages foreign Indians to contribute to India's development by showcasing a variety of opportunities for them to do so, such as business partnerships, investment opportunities, and joint ventures.
Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award:
The highest honour that the Indian President bestows on Indians living abroad is the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award (PBSA). It is offered as part of the PBD Convention and honours outstanding accomplishments made by NRIs, Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs), or organisations/institutions founded and operated by NRIs or PIOs both domestically and overseas.
This year, the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awards 2025 will be given to 27 NRIs.
Top 10 countries with the largest Indian diaspora:
- USA
- UAE
- Malaysia
- Canada
- Saudi Arabia
- Myanmar
- UK
- South Africa
- Sri Lanka
- Kuwait
