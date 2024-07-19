ETV Bharat / international

Powerful 7.4-Magnitude Quake Strikes North Chile Near Argentine Border

Chile: A magnitude 7.4 earthquake hit northern Chile near its border with Argentina late Thursday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. There were no immediate reports of injuries or major damages. The quake's epicentre was 45 kilometres (28 miles) east-southeast of San Pedro de Atacama, Chile, and it had a depth of 117 kilometres, according to the USGS.

President Gabriel Boric wrote on social platform X that according to preliminary information, there were "no reports of injuries or serious damages." The quake did not activate a tsunami alarm.

Boric later said that some rocks had come loose and rolled onto the highway connecting the cities of Calama to Tocopilla, east of the epicentre, and there were power outages in San Pedro de Atacama. He said authorities were still collecting information.