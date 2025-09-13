ETV Bharat / international

Magnitude 7.4 Quake Strikes Off Russian Far East, Tsunami Warning Issued

This image taken from a video released by Geophysical Service of the Russian Academy of Sciences, shows the aftermath of tsunami hitting the coastal area of Severo-Kurilsk at Paramushir island of Kuril Islands, Russia, Wednesday, July 30, 2025. ( AP )

Moscow: A 7.4-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Kamchatka in Russia's Far East on Saturday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The quake hit 111 kilometres (69 miles) east of the Russian city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, the administrative centre of the Kamchatka region, at a depth of 39.5 kilometres, according to the USGS. The survey earlier gave a magnitude of 7.5 before downgrading it.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre said "hazardous" waves of up to one metre (3.3 feet) were possible along some nearby Russian coasts. Japan, Hawaii and other islands in the Pacific may see waves of less than 30 centimetres, the centre said.