6.0 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Afghanistan

Fifteen people were injured when a powerful 6.0 magnitude earthquake struck eastern Afghanistan near the Pakistan border late Sunday.

By AP (Associated Press)

Published : September 1, 2025 at 6:48 AM IST

Kabul: A magnitude 6.0 earthquake shook eastern Afghanistan near the Pakistan border late Sunday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The quake’s epicentre was near Jalalabad, Nangarhar province, and it had a depth of 8 kilometres, the USGS said. It struck at 11:47 p.m. local time Sunday.

Naqibullah Rahimi, a spokesman for the Nangarhar Public Health Department, said 15 people were injured and taken to the local hospital for treatment. There was a second quake some 20 minutes later in the same province, with a magnitude of 4.5 and a depth of 10 kilometres.

A magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck Afghanistan on Oct. 7, 2023, followed by strong aftershocks. The Taliban government estimated that at least 4,000 people perished. The U.N. gave a far lower death toll of about 1,500. It was the deadliest natural disaster to strike Afghanistan in recent memory.

