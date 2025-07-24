ETV Bharat / international

Power Company Says To Pay Compensation Over LA Fire

Wildfire damage to an Altadena Drive street sign and home destroyed by the Eaton Fire in Altadena, Los Angeles County ( AFP )

Altadena: The power company whose lines are suspected of starting one of the deadly fires that ravaged Los Angeles this year said Wednesday it would compensate victims even without any formal finding it was at fault.

Southern California Edison -- which faces multiple costly lawsuits over the huge blazes -- said it would establish a fund that would offer payouts to those who lost their homes or whose health was affected.

It gave no figure for the size of the fund, and no precise timeline, but such a system could allow the company to avoid some of the bumper legal battles it is expected to face.

Two enormous fires that erupted in January killed 31 people and destroyed more than 16,000 homes and buildings around Los Angeles.

Investigations are still ongoing to determine the causes of two separate blazes that ravaged the affluent neighborhood of Pacific Palisades and parts of Malibu, and the city of Altadena, a more modest suburb located in the mountains to the northeast.

For several months, the finger of blame has been pointing at a Southern California Edison (SCE) powerline as the root of the Eaton Fire that consumed Altadena.

Several videos and witness accounts suggest that the equipment produced sparks that could have caused the fast-moving conflagration.

Victims "shouldn't have to wait for the final conclusions in the Eaton Fire investigation to get the financial support they need to begin rebuilding," said Pedro Pizarro, president and CEO of Edison International, SCE's parent company.