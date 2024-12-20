Possible Movement of Terrorist Elements from the West to the East Could Be a Concern for India: Ex High Commissioner to Pak

New Delhi: In what can be seen as a crucial development in the realm of strained ties between India and Bangladesh after the ouster of Former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh is tilting to Pakistan in an attempt to strengthen relations further.

This was seen during a recent meeting between Bangladesh's interim leader Muhammad Yunus and Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on the sidelines of a conference in Egypt. Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to deepening bilateral and multilateral collaboration. They emphasized the importance of enhancing Bangladesh-Pakistan relations through increased trade, commerce, and the exchange of delegations in various areas, including culture and sports. This meeting marks a significant step towards fostering cooperation between the two nations as they navigate their respective political landscapes.

The leaders attended the D8 summit in Cairo, which includes eight Muslim-majority countries. Yunus expressed a desire to address unresolved issues from Bangladesh's 1971 separation from Pakistan. Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stated that he had a friendly discussion with the Bangladeshi leader.

The key question now is whether this shift in Bangladesh’s stance is a concern for New Delhi.

In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Former High Commissioner of India to Pakistan, Ajay Bisaria said, “While India will always carefully watch the relations between its eastern and western neighbour, any stabilisation in their relationship is not necessarily cause for worry. There are several structural contradictions which persist in the Pakistan – Bangladesh relationship. The historical memory of 1971 and its traumatic impact on Bangladesh will not go away. Even an apology from Pakistan is not enough to heal that wound, no matter what the two leaders say to each other in a courtesy meeting.

He stated that both countries are currently unstable and not likely to build a strong partnership anytime soon. However, what would concern India is the possible movement of terrorist elements from the west to the east who may want to foment trouble, particularly in India’s Northeast.

Furthermore, Ajay Darshan Behra, Professor at the Academy of International Studies, Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi said that in the realm of international neighbouring countries possess the sovereign right to define their relationships with one another, influenced by historical contexts and current political climates.

“The relationship between Pakistan and Bangladesh serves as a prime example of this complexity, rooted deeply in their shared history, particularly after Bangladesh's independence from Pakistan in 1971, a period marked by severe repression and violence. This history has created a lingering animosity, as successive Bangladeshi governments have sought justice for the atrocities committed during that time, which Pakistan has consistently failed to acknowledge. Notably, remnants of the Pakistani legacy endure within Bangladesh through political entities like Jamaat-e-Islami and segments of the military and bureaucracy that retain an affinity for Pakistan. Conversely, the Awami League, led by Sheikh Hasina, emerged from the independence movement, and their long-standing governance has shaped a markedly different relationship with Pakistan, one that prioritizes the recognition of historical grievances”, added Prof Behera

He explained that the dynamics between Pakistan and Bangladesh fluctuate based on the ruling party. The Bangladesh National Party typically fosters better ties with Pakistan, while the Awami League's approach stems from its historical legacy. From Pakistan's perspective, fostering improved relations with Bangladesh is essential—not only due to shared Islamic identity but also for strategic geopolitical balancing against India.

“With the recent political shifts in Bangladesh, particularly the interim government led by Mohammad Yunus, we've witnessed renewed discussions about potential defence cooperation with Pakistan. However, the seriousness of these discussions remains uncertain until a stable, elected government is reinstated. A shift in Bangladesh's stance could pose significant implications for its traditionally amicable relations with India, particularly given India's fraught interactions with Pakistan”, added Behra.

He noted that Should Bangladesh choose to deepen its ties with Pakistan, it is their prerogative, provided it does not present security challenges for India. “Concerns about defence agreements and the presence of Pakistani vessels in Bangladeshi ports are legitimate, as any inclination to support terrorism could have dire consequences—not just for the region, but particularly for Bangladesh itself, which has much to lose”, he said.

The expert opined that it is crucial for Bangladesh to weigh the rationality of its choices. Charting a course toward prosperity and regional stability should take precedence over alliances that risk igniting further turmoil. Ultimately, Bangladesh must recognize its economic standing compared to Pakistan and carefully consider whether aligning closely with a struggling neighbour is in its best interest. Achieving a balanced foreign policy that avoids entanglement in historical grievances will serve Bangladesh far better in securing its future.

In a recent statement from the office of the Chief Adviser, Professor Yunus, during the meeting in Cairo, highlighted the critical need to confront the enduring issues arising from Dhaka's tumultuous 1971 separation from Islamabad. He pointed out that these deep-seated historical grievances have consistently obstructed progress in bilateral ties. By actively addressing these concerns, both nations can cultivate a more collaborative and fruitful relationship, which is vital for their shared growth and stability. Such a commitment to dialogue and resolution can lead to strengthened connections and cooperative efforts to tackle common challenges in the region.

It is pertinent to note that historically, Pakistan and Bangladesh were once a single nation until their separation during the 1971 war. While Bangladesh has traditionally enjoyed strong ties with India, the recent leadership change following the ousting of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina presents challenges that both nations can work together to address.

It may be recalled that during the 54th Victory Day, Bangladesh’s interim chief Muhammad Yunus delivered a speech in which he refrained from mentioning founding leader Mujibur Rahman and described Hasina’s administration as the world’s worst autocratic government. Bijoy Dibosh commemorates the surrender of the Pakistan military, marking Bangladesh’s liberation in 1971. Mujibur Rahman, known as ‘Bangabandhu,’ is a pivotal figure in this history. Following significant protests, Hasina left for India on August 5, allowing Yunus to lead as head of an interim government.

Reacting to the meeting between Pakistan and Bangladesh in Cairo, the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal said, “We want to solidify regional cooperation. We have several programs like the BIMSTEC connectivity program. SAARC is also another platform, but it is in cold storage for reasons everyone knows”.

What is the D-8 Summit in Cairo?

The D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation, widely recognized as Developing-8, serves as a vital platform for promoting development cooperation among its member nations: Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Nigeria, Pakistan, and Turkey. With the recent addition of Azerbaijan as the 9th member on December 19, 2024, this organization is poised to enhance collaboration and drive mutual growth among these diverse economies, fostering a brighter future for all.