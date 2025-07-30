ETV Bharat / international

Portugal Battles To Contain Wildfires

Gondomar : Almost 2,700 firefighters battled Tuesday to contain forest blazes across Portugal that have led to almost the whole country being put on high alert for fires.

Seventeen major fires blazed with the most serious in the centre and north of the country.

Some 750 firefighters sought to control a blaze in a eucalyptus forest in the Arouca municipality of central Portugal.

"This is currently the fire on which we are concentrating all efforts and reinforcements," Mario Silvestre, head of the National Authority for Civil Protection, told a press conference.

Hundreds more battled a blaze near the central town of Penamacor and one on a mountain at Ponte da Barca near the northern border with Spain. Four Spanish water-carrying planes joined the effort on Monday.

"We are experiencing a difficult moment," Prime Minister Luis Montenegro said after visiting the national emergency service headquarters.