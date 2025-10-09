ETV Bharat / international

Pope Urges News Agencies To Stand As Bulwark Against Lies, Manipulation And Post-Truths

Vatican City: Pope Leo XIV encouraged international news agencies on Thursday to stand firm as a bulwark against the "ancient art of lying" and manipulation, as he strongly backed a free, independent and objective press.

History's first American pope called for imprisoned journalists to be released and said the work of journalists must never be considered a crime. Rather, journalism is a right and a pillar upholding "the edifice of our societies" that must be protected and defended, he said.

"If today we know what is happening in Gaza, Ukraine and every other land bloodied by bombs, we largely owe it to them," Leo said of journalists. "These extraordinary eyewitness accounts are the culmination of the daily efforts of countless people who work to ensure that information is not manipulated for ends that are contrary to truth and human dignity. "

Leo's comments came in a speech to executives of international news agencies belonging to MINDS International, a consortium of leading agencies including The Associated Press.

In his five months as pope, the Chicago-born Leo has spoken out strongly on the need to protect freedom of expression and the rights of journalists. In his first meeting with reporters right after his election, Leo called for the release of imprisoned journalists and affirmed the "precious gift of free speech and the press."