Pope Leo XIV Celebrates Mass For Local Homeless People, Invites Them To Lunch At Summer Villa

Pope Leo XIV is cheered by faithful as he arrives to celebrate a Mass at the Santa Maria della Rotonda Sanctuary in Albano Laziale, Sunday, Aug. 17, 2025. ( AP )

Castel Gandolfo: Pope Leo XIV spent the last Sunday of his summer vacation with several dozen homeless and poor people and the church volunteers who help them, celebrating a special Mass for them and inviting them into the Vatican's lakeside estate for a lunch of lasagna and roast veal.

Leo celebrated Mass in the St. Mary sanctuary of Albano, near the papal summer retreat in Castel Gandolfo where he is vacationing. The Mass was attended by around 110 people cared for by the local Caritas church charity, and the volunteers who run the diocese's shelters, clinics and social service offices.

In his homily, Leo celebrated the "fire of charity" that had brought them together. "And I encourage you not to distinguish between those who assist and those who are assisted, between those who seem to give and those who seem to receive, between those who appear poor and those who feel they have something to offer in terms of time, skills, and help," he said.

In the church, he said, everyone is poor and precious, and all share the same dignity.