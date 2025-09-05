Pope Leo And Vatican Insist On 2-State Solution To End Gaza War During Meeting With Israel President

Rome: Pope Leo XIV and his top diplomats told Israel's president Thursday that a two-state solution was the "only way out of the war," as the Vatican called for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza, the release of all hostages and entry of humanitarian aid to famine-stricken Palestinians there.

The Vatican issued an unusually detailed statement following Leo's meeting with Israeli President Isaac Herzog, who also met with the Vatican secretary of state, Cardinal Pietro Parolin and the foreign minister, Archbishop Paul Gallagher. Herzog, for his part, said he had asked Leo to meet with families of the hostages, and called for intensified international efforts to secure their release.

The audience marked the first by history's first American pope with the Israeli head of state. Leo spoke by telephone with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in July after an Israeli shell slammed into the only Catholic church in Gaza, killing three people and wounding the parish priest.

The Vatican has tried to maintain its tradition of diplomatic neutrality throughout the war, calling for the return of hostages while denouncing Israel's attacks against civilians in Gaza. But both Pope Francis before, and Leo since his election in May, have voiced mounting outrage at Israel's actions in Gaza, with the late pope calling for an investigation to determine if they constituted genocide.

In its statement after the audience, the Vatican said that during the talks the Vatican conveyed hope "that negotiations would resume promptly so that, with goodwill and courageous decisions, as well as the support of the international community, it would be possible to secure the release of all hostages, urgently achieve a permanent ceasefire, facilitate the safe entry of humanitarian aid into the most affected areas, and ensure full respect for humanitarian law, as well as the legitimate aspirations of both peoples."

It repeated the Holy See's longstanding support for a Palestinian state. "Discussions focused on how to guarantee a future for the Palestinian people and peace and stability in the region, with the Holy See reiterating the two-state solution as the only way out of the ongoing war," it said.

Herzog said Israel was striving "in every possible way" to bring the hostages home and was determined to work for "peace, tranquillity and stability" in the region. In a statement, Herzog's office said he described Israel's efforts to facilitate aid to Palestinians in Gaza, and said the talks also included discussions about the rise of antisemitism worldwide and the importance of protecting Christian minorities in the Middle East.

"The very fact that Pope Leo XIV, who has only just begun his tenure, received the president of the state of Israel in the Vatican is a very important statement. It reflects the great significance of the relationship between the Holy See and the State of Israel, and of course with the Jewish people, and the importance of the very sensitive issues and challenges we experience today," he said.

Herzog's role as Israeli president is largely ceremonial. A former Labour Party leader, he has called for unity and compromise since taking office.

Herzog's office had initially said the audience came at Leo's invitation, but the Vatican disputed that.

Hamas took 251 hostages on Oct. 7, 2023, in the attack that also killed about 1,200 people and triggered the war. Most hostages have been released during previous ceasefires or other deals. Israel has rescued eight hostages alive. Of the 50 still in Gaza, Israeli officials believe around 20 are still alive.

Before his death in April, Pope Francis regularly called for the release of hostages and met with their relatives at the Vatican. But he also labelled Israel's attacks in Gaza "immoral" and disproportionate and called for an investigation to determine if they constituted genocide. Israel has denied the genocide charge, saying it only targets militants and takes measures to spare civilians. It blames civilian deaths on Hamas because the militants operate in densely populated areas.

Leo, who was elected history's first American pope in May, has continued Francis' tough line. He has called for the release of hostages but demanded Israel stop the "collective punishment" and forced displacement of Palestinians in Gaza.

Last week, the 69-year-old former missionary called for a permanent ceasefire, the safe entry of humanitarian aid and for humanitarian law to be fully respected.