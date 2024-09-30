ETV Bharat / international

Pope Francis Calls Israel's Actions in Gaza and Lebanon Disproportionate And Immoral

Aboard The Papal Plane: Pope Francis suggested Sunday that Israel's attacks in Gaza and Lebanon have been "immoral" and disproportionate, saying its military domination has gone beyond the rules of war.

Francis was asked en route home from Belgium about Israel's targeted killing of one of Hezbollah's founding members, Hassan Nasrallah. Friday's strike in Beirut targeted an area greater than a city block and reduced several residential buildings to rubble, and at least six other deaths have been confirmed.

Francis didn't mention Israel by name and said he was speaking in general terms. But he said that "the defence must always be proportionate to the attack."

"When there is something disproportionate, there is a dominating tendency that goes beyond morality," he said. "A country that does these things — and I'm talking about any country — in a superlative way, these are immoral actions."

He said that even if war itself is immoral, there are rules that "indicate some morality."