ETV Bharat / international

Pope Francis Stable A Day After Respiratory Crisis, Spent 'Long Periods' Off Noninvasive Ventilator

Pigeons on a statue of Pope John Paul II outside the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome on Friday ( AP )

Rome: Pope Francis remained in stable condition Saturday, a day after a respiratory crisis during his battle with double pneumonia, the Vatican said. He spent long periods of the day off the noninvasive mechanical ventilation he initially needed in a sign that his lung function was improving.

Francis had no further episodes of bronchial spasms like the one he suffered Friday, in which he inhaled vomit during a coughing fit. He had no fever and no signs of new infection, was feeding himself solid food and coffee for breakfast, and continued his respiratory physiotherapy, the Vatican said.

The 88-year-old pope had a "good response" in his gas exchange levels even during the "long periods" he was off the ventilator mask and only using high-flow supplemental oxygen. But his prognosis remained guarded, meaning he wasn't out of danger.

"The Holy Father is always vigilant" and aware of what's going on around him, the statement said, adding that he received the Eucharist and spent 20 minutes in prayer in the private chapel down the hall from his 10th-floor hospital room.

The comparatively positive update came after Francis suffered a setback Friday in his two-week battle against pneumonia.

After the bronchial spasm, doctors aspirated the vomit and placed Francis on noninvasive mechanical ventilation, a mask that pumps oxygen into his lungs. Doctors said the episode resulted in a "sudden worsening of the respiratory picture."

The pope remained conscious and alert at all times and cooperated with the maneuvers to help him recover.

The fact that Francis on Saturday was able to use just high-flow oxygen for long periods, without any significant effect on the levels of oxygen in his blood, was a sign his respiratory function was improving.

The pope, who had part of one lung removed as a young man, has lung disease and was admitted to Gemelli after a bout of bronchitis worsened and turned into pneumonia in both lungs.

Doctors say the episode is alarming

Doctors not involved in Francis's care said Friday's episode was particularly alarming given his existing lung disease and overall fragility.