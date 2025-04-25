Pope Francis' Funeral: When And Where To Watch The Historic Ceremony

Hyderabad: The Vatican has announced that the funeral for Pope Francis will be held at 10 am local time (1.30 pm IST) on Saturday, April 26, in Vatican City. The historic ceremony will mark the beginning of nine official days of mourning, remembrance, and prayers, honouring the late pontiff.
Pope Francis chose his place of burial in St. Mary Major Basilica, near an icon of the Madonna that he revered. Pope Francis, who passed away on Easter Monday at the age of 88, will be buried in a niche tomb in the basilica on Saturday after his funeral in St. Peter's Square about 4 kilometres away.
Pope Francis, who died following a prolonged health battle and a fatal stroke, has been lying in state since Wednesday. Mourners from around the world have gathered in the thousands to pay their final respects inside the basilica, where he rests in a simple wooden coffin—a reflection of his lifelong dedication to humility and simplicity.
Following the funeral mass, a procession will accompany Pope Francis to his final resting place at the Basilica of Saint Mary Major in Rome, as he requested in his final testament. This burial site represents a notable departure from tradition, as most former popes are interred in the crypt beneath St Peter's Basilica.
The Basilica of Saint Mary Major, situated atop the Esquiline Hill, is one of Rome's four major Papal Basilicas and houses the tombs of seven previous Popes.
Here is the official programme of the ceremonies:
05:30 (0330 GMT)
St Peter's Square opens.
09:30 (0730 GMT)
US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania arrive in St Peter's Square.
10:00 (0800 GMT)
The funeral mass presided over by the Italian Giovanni Battista Re, the dean of the College of Cardinals, begins.
Francis's wooden and zinc coffin, sealed on Friday evening, will be placed in front of the basilica before a temporary raised altar.
To its left, facing St Peter's, will sit the red-robed cardinals. To the right, official delegations from around the world, seated in alphabetical order.
The ceremony should last about 90 minutes, with 224 cardinals and 750 priests and bishops in attendance.
It will feature, in chronological order:
- Reading of liturgical texts
- A homily by cardinal Re
- A universal prayer in several languages
- The consecration of the bread and wine
- Participants exchanging a sign of peace or handshake
- The Eucharist
- A moment of silence
- The celebrant sprinkling holy water on the pope
At the end of the mass, the coffin will be brought inside St Peter's Basilica.
About 11:30 am (0930 GMT)
The coffin leaves for Santa Maria Maggiore, the Rome basilica where Francis will be buried.
It will not be possible for mourners to follow the funeral procession but members of the public will be able to watch it pass by from behind metal barriers set along the route.
The hearse will cover about four kilometres driving at a slow pace through the streets of Rome. The transfer should take about 30 minutes.
About 12:00 (1000 GMT)
The coffin arrives at Santa Maria Maggiore, where it will be welcomed by a group of the "poor and needy".
The burial, presided over by Cardinal Kevin Farrell, who as camerlengo is running the Vatican's day-to-day affairs until a new pope is elected, will take place in private.
Who Is Attending Pope Francis' Funeral?
The Vatican said at least 130 foreign delegations, including Donald Trump, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Prince William, and others, had confirmed their attendance at Pope Francis's funeral on Saturday, including around 50 heads of state and 10 reigning monarchs.
Here is a list of VIP guests whose offices have confirmed they will be in Rome.
Asia
India: President Droupadi Murmu
Philippines: President Ferdinand Marcos And First Lady Liza Marcos
Americas
Argentina: President Javier Milei
Brazil: President Luiz Inacio Lula Da Silva And His Wife, Janja
Canada: Governor General Mary Simon And Her Husband, Whit Fraser
Honduras: President Xiomara Castro
United Nations: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres
United States: President Donald Trump And His Wife, Melania, As Well As Former President Joe Biden And His Wife, Jill
Europe
Albania: President Bajram Begaj
Austria: Chancellor Christian Stocker
Belgium: King Philippe And Queen Mathilde, With Prime Minister Bart De Wever
Bulgaria: Prime Minister Rossen Jeliazkov
Croatia: President Zoran Milanovic, Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic
Czech Republic: Prime Minister Petr Fiala
Denmark: Queen Mary
Estonia: President Alar Karis
European Union: European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen And European Council President Antonio Costa
Finland: President Alexander Stubb
France: President Emmanuel Macron
Germany: President Frank-walter Steinmeier And Outgoing Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Incoming Chancellor Friedrich Merz Will Not Attend
Greece: Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis
Hungary: President Tamas Sulyok And Prime Minister Viktor Orban
Iceland: President Halla Tomasdottir And Foreign Minister Thorgardur Kathrin Gonnarsdottir
Ireland: President Michael Higgins And His Wife, Sabina, Plus Taoiseach (Prime Minister) Micheal Martin
Kosovo: President Vjosa Osmani
Latvia: President Edgars Rinkevics
Lithuania: President Gitanas Nauseda
Moldova: President Maia Sandu
Monaco: Prince Albert Ii And Princess Charlene
Montenegro: President Jakov Milatovic
The Netherlands: Prime Minister Dick Schoof And Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp
North Macedonia: President Gordana Siljanovska-davkova
Norway: Crown Prince Haakon And Crown Princess Mette-marit, Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide
Poland: President Andrzej Duda And His Wife, Agata Kornhauser-duda
Portugal: President Marcelo Rebelo De Sousa And Prime Minister Luis Montenegro
Romania: Interim President Ilie Bolojan
Russia: Culture Minister Olga Lyubimova
Serbia: Prime Minister Djuro Macut
Slovakia: President Peter Pellegrini
Slovenia: President Natasa Pirc Musar And Prime Minister Robert Golob
Spain: King Felipe Vi And Queen Letizia
Sweden: King Carl Xvi Gustaf And His Wife, Queen Silvia, As Well As Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson
Ukraine: President Volodymyr Zelensky And His Wife, Olena Zelenska
United Kingdom: Prince William Representing Head Of State King Charles Iii, And Prime Minister Keir Starmer
Middle East
Iran: Culture Minister Abbas Salehi, Representing President Masoud Pezeshkian (According To State News Agency Irna)
Israel: Yaron Sideman, Ambassador To The Holy See
Africa
Angola: President Joao Lourenco
Cape Verde: President Jose Maria Neves
Central African Republic: President Faustin-archange Touadera
Dr Congo: President Felix Tshisekedi
Gabon: President Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema
Southern Africa: Cardinal Stephen Brislin, President Of The Southern African Catholic Bishops' Conference
Security measures
Italy is deploying more than 2,500 police and 1,500 soldiers to provide security during the funeral, which is expected to gather some 200,000 mourners in St. Peter’s Square and as many as 300,000 people along the 4-kilometer (2.5-mile) route from the Vatican to the pope's burial place across Rome.
The major security operation includes stationing an armed naval vessel off the coast and putting squads of fighter jets on standby, Italian media reported. (with agency inputs)