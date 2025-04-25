ETV Bharat / international

Pope Francis' Funeral: When And Where To Watch The Historic Ceremony

People line up to pay their respects to Pope Francis lying in state, inside St. Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican ( AP )

Hyderabad: The Vatican has announced that the funeral for Pope Francis will be held at 10 am local time (1.30 pm IST) on Saturday, April 26, in Vatican City. The historic ceremony will mark the beginning of nine official days of mourning, remembrance, and prayers, honouring the late pontiff.

Pope Francis chose his place of burial in St. Mary Major Basilica, near an icon of the Madonna that he revered. Pope Francis, who passed away on Easter Monday at the age of 88, will be buried in a niche tomb in the basilica on Saturday after his funeral in St. Peter's Square about 4 kilometres away.

Pope Francis, who died following a prolonged health battle and a fatal stroke, has been lying in state since Wednesday. Mourners from around the world have gathered in the thousands to pay their final respects inside the basilica, where he rests in a simple wooden coffin—a reflection of his lifelong dedication to humility and simplicity.

Following the funeral mass, a procession will accompany Pope Francis to his final resting place at the Basilica of Saint Mary Major in Rome, as he requested in his final testament. This burial site represents a notable departure from tradition, as most former popes are interred in the crypt beneath St Peter's Basilica.

The Basilica of Saint Mary Major, situated atop the Esquiline Hill, is one of Rome's four major Papal Basilicas and houses the tombs of seven previous Popes.

Here is the official programme of the ceremonies:

05:30 (0330 GMT)

St Peter's Square opens.

09:30 (0730 GMT)

US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania arrive in St Peter's Square.

10:00 (0800 GMT)

The funeral mass presided over by the Italian Giovanni Battista Re, the dean of the College of Cardinals, begins.

Francis's wooden and zinc coffin, sealed on Friday evening, will be placed in front of the basilica before a temporary raised altar.

To its left, facing St Peter's, will sit the red-robed cardinals. To the right, official delegations from around the world, seated in alphabetical order.

The ceremony should last about 90 minutes, with 224 cardinals and 750 priests and bishops in attendance.

It will feature, in chronological order:

- Reading of liturgical texts

- A homily by cardinal Re

- A universal prayer in several languages

- The consecration of the bread and wine

- Participants exchanging a sign of peace or handshake

- The Eucharist

- A moment of silence

- The celebrant sprinkling holy water on the pope

At the end of the mass, the coffin will be brought inside St Peter's Basilica.

About 11:30 am (0930 GMT)

The coffin leaves for Santa Maria Maggiore, the Rome basilica where Francis will be buried.

It will not be possible for mourners to follow the funeral procession but members of the public will be able to watch it pass by from behind metal barriers set along the route.

The hearse will cover about four kilometres driving at a slow pace through the streets of Rome. The transfer should take about 30 minutes.

About 12:00 (1000 GMT)

The coffin arrives at Santa Maria Maggiore, where it will be welcomed by a group of the "poor and needy".

The burial, presided over by Cardinal Kevin Farrell, who as camerlengo is running the Vatican's day-to-day affairs until a new pope is elected, will take place in private.

Who Is Attending Pope Francis' Funeral?

The Vatican said at least 130 foreign delegations, including Donald Trump, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Prince William, and others, had confirmed their attendance at Pope Francis's funeral on Saturday, including around 50 heads of state and 10 reigning monarchs.

Here is a list of VIP guests whose offices have confirmed they will be in Rome.

Asia

India: President Droupadi Murmu

Philippines: President Ferdinand Marcos And First Lady Liza Marcos

Americas

Argentina: President Javier Milei

Brazil: President Luiz Inacio Lula Da Silva And His Wife, Janja

Canada: Governor General Mary Simon And Her Husband, Whit Fraser

Honduras: President Xiomara Castro

United Nations: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres

United States: President Donald Trump And His Wife, Melania, As Well As Former President Joe Biden And His Wife, Jill

Europe

Albania: President Bajram Begaj