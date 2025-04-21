ETV Bharat / international

Pope Francis Death | Key Quotes From His Papacy: From Equality And Environment To Church Reform And Migrants

Pope Francis appears on the central lodge of St. Peter's Basilica to bestow the Urbi et Orbi (Latin for to the city and to the world) blessing at the end of the Easter mass presided over by Cardinal Angelo Comastri in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican Sunday, April 20, 2025. ( AP )

Pope Francis died on Monday at the age of 88. The first Latin American pontiff charmed the world with his humble style and concern for the poor but alienated conservatives with critiques of capitalism and climate change.

Francis, who suffered from chronic lung disease and had part of one lung removed as a young man, was admitted to Gemelli hospital on Feb. 14, 2025, for a respiratory crisis that developed into double pneumonia. He spent 38 days there, the longest hospitalisation of his 12-year papacy.

Here Are Some Key quotes from Pope Francis's papacy:

Humility

"Pray for me" - pronounced at the end of every speech, because he once explained, "I am a sinner too." His first tweet and first post on Instagram were versions of the mantra.

The Poor

"How I would like a poor church for the poor" - setting the tone for his pontificate, three days after his election in March 2013.

Tolerance

"If someone is gay and is searching for the Lord and has good will, then who am I to judge him?" - groundbreaking signal of a more tolerant church, July 2013.

Inequality

"The worship of the ancient golden calf has returned in a new and ruthless guise in the idolatry of money and the dictatorship of an impersonal economy lacking a truly human purpose" - opposition to economic inequality spelt out in 2013 Apostolic Exhortation.

Environment

"The Earth, our home, is beginning to look more and more like an immense pile of filth" - from his June 2015 encyclical on the environment, Laudato Si.

Clerical sex abuse

Speaking in February 2019 of the scourge of the sexual abuse of minors, he said: "I am reminded of the cruel religious practice, once widespread in certain cultures, of sacrificing human beings -- frequently children -- in pagan rites."

And on his own failings, after initially defending a bishop accused of covering up abuse in a row that rocked the Church in Chile, he said in April 2018: "I have incurred grave mistakes of judgement and perception of the situation, especially due to the lack of truthful and balanced information."

Developing world