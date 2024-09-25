ETV Bharat / international

Pope Expels Bishop And 9 Other From A Peru Movement After Vatican Uncovers Abuses

Vatican City: Pope Francis took the unusual decision Thursday to expel 10 people – a bishop, priests and laypeople -- from a troubled Catholic movement in Peru after a Vatican investigation uncovered “sadistic” abuses of power, authority and spirituality.

The move against the leadership of the Sodalitium Christianae Vitae, or Sodalitium of Christian Life, followed Francis’ decision last month to expel the group’s founder, Luis Figari after he was found to have sodomized his recruits.