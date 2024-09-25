ETV Bharat / international

Pope Expels Bishop And 9 Other From A Peru Movement After Vatican Uncovers Abuses

author img

By AP (Associated Press)

Published : 40 minutes ago

Pope Francis decided on Thursday to expel 10 people—a bishop, priests, and laypeople—from a troubled Catholic movement in Peru after a Vatican investigation uncovered “sadistic” abuses of power, authority, and spirituality.

