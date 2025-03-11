ETV Bharat / international

Polls Open In Greenland For Parliamentary Elections As Trump Seeks Control Of The Strategic Island

Nuuk: Polls opened in Greenland for early parliamentary elections Tuesday as U.S. President Donald Trump seeks control of the strategic Arctic island. The self-governing region of Denmark is home to 56,000 people, most from Indigenous Inuit backgrounds, and occupies a strategic North Atlantic location. It also contains rare earth minerals key to driving the global economy.

Unofficial election results should be available soon after polls close at 2200 GMT Tuesday, but they won't be certified for weeks as ballot papers make their way to the capital from remote settlements by boat, plane and helicopter.

While the island has been on a path toward independence since at least 2009, a break from Denmark isn't on the ballot even though it's on everyone's mind. Voters on Tuesday will instead elect 31 lawmakers who will shape the island's debate on when and if to declare independence in the future.

Polls indicate support for Greenland's independence

The single polling station in Greenland 's capital city, Nuuk, is ready. This big Arctic island with a tiny population holds early parliamentary elections Tuesday that are being closely watched. U.S. President Donald Trump has made clear he wants to take control of the region that occupies a strategic North Atlantic location and contains rare earth minerals key to driving the global economy.

Now, Greenlanders are debating the best way to ensure they control their future. "I think most of us have been scared since the new year because of (Trump's) interest," Pipaluk Lynge, a member of parliament from the ruling Inuit Ataqatigiit, or United Inuit party, told The Associated Press. "So we're really, really looking to Europe right now to see if we could establish a stronger bond with them to secure our sovereign nation."

Opinion polls show most Greenlanders favor independence. Most say they don't dislike Americans, pointing to the good relations they have with the local Pituffik Space Base, formerly Thule Air Force Base, where U.S. military personnel have been stationed since 1951.

But Greenlanders show no sign of wanting to become Americans. Even some of Trump's biggest fans cling to the principle that they should control their destiny. That includes Gerth Josefsen, a 53-year-old fisherman from Nuuk who sports a MAGA hat and is proud to have visited Mar-a-Lago, Trump's Florida home. Their mantra is that Greenland is open for business, but not for sale.

"The situation has changed because of Trump and because of the world," said Doris Jensen, representative of the social democratic Siumut party who said she has always favored independence, "So we have decided in our party that we have to do (it) more quickly." Trump's attention has transformed the deeply local process of democracy. Suddenly, the presence of journalists from as far away as Japan and Croatia are reminders that these are far from normal times.