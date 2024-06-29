Polls Close In Iran After Election To Replace President Killed In Helicopter crash

Dubai: Iranians voted on Friday to replace the late President Ebrahim Raisi, who was killed in a May helicopter crash in the country's northwest along with the foreign minister and several other officials.
Analysts broadly described the race as a three-way contest. There are two hard-liners, former nuclear negotiator Saeed Jalili and the parliament speaker, Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf. Then there's the reformist candidate Masoud Pezeshkian, who has aligned himself with those seeking a return to the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.
After record-low turnout in recent elections, it remains unclear how many Iranians will take part in Friday's poll. While 85-year-old Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has the final say on all matters of state, presidents can bend Iran toward confrontation or negotiations with the West.
Here is the latest:
Polls close in Iran and counting begins. Initial results are expected on Saturday
Polls closed shortly after midnight on Friday across Iran, following three extensions of voting hours. Iranian state media said those who were still waiting at the polling stations would be allowed to cast their ballots but no one else would be allowed in after that. Counting was to begin immediately, with initial results expected on Saturday, the reports said.
Earlier in the evening, as the weather cooled off a little, more people headed to vote and long lines formed outside polling stations in downtown Tehran and in southern parts of the Iranian capital.
Late voters rush to Tehran polling stations, line up to cast their ballots as voting hours are extended till midnight
Iran's state TV says the election authority has extended voting for another two hours, until midnight, in the country's presidential election. Under Iranian law that's the limit polls have to close at midnight as elections should only be held in one day.
State TV showed many waiting in line to vote as more people headed to the polling stations when the weather cooled off a little in the evening. Polling stations in both downtown and in southern Tehran saw lines of people outside.
Among the late voters in downtown Tehran was Maziar Azimi, a 29-year-old car mechanic, who said he will vote for the sole reformist candidate, Masoud Pezeshkian. He is honest and cares about the lives of the people who want a calm country, Azimi said.
Maryam Ebrahim, 36, a teacher, said she voted for hard-liner Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, the country's parliament speaker, since he is able to work with everyone. Qalibaf has been in the parliament for many years and worked with all factions, so he can manage differences, she said.
Truck driver Ahmad Zarei, 49, said he also voted for Qalibaf as he doesn't want to see the next president drive the nation into chaos. "Qalibaf wants to pursue a reconstruction of the country as I see it, he added.
Iran's former top diplomat urges those who have not voted yet to do so before it's too late
Iran's former foreign minister, Mohmmad Javad Zarif, has posted a video on his Instagram page after voting hours were extended on Friday, urging those who have not voted yet to do so before it's too late. He also appealed to them to urge their friends to also head to the polls. A higher turnout is expected to favor a reformist candidate.
Zarif, who as foreign minister helped negotiate the landmark 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, said that a bad president could make things worse. Some say that a president can reform a little, but he can make things much worse, Zarif said in the video.
Authorities said the extension in voting hours till 10 pm followed the "presence of people in polling stations. Another extension is likely until nearly midnight.
More voters turning out in Tehran as polling time extended to 10 pm
Iran's state TV says the country's election authority has extended polls for two more hours until 10 pm local time. Authorities said the extension came following the presence of people in polling stations." Successive extensions are expected until nearly midnight.
As the weather got cooler on Friday's cloudy evening, the number of people waiting in line to vote at one of the polling stations in the north of Tehran, a mosque next to a main street, grew. About 100 people formed a line outside of the mosque. The majority of those present were supporters of hard-line candidate Saeed Jalili.
Election authority extends polls for two hours
Iran's election authority has extended the polling time by two hours until 8 pm local time, as per tradition in the country. Authorities said the extension came after more voters turned up at polling stations late Friday. Successive extensions are expected until nearly midnight.
Many Iranians did not turn out to vote earlier on Friday because it is a weekend in the country and because of the hot weather. Many voters reportedly cast their ballots in the evening in previous elections.
Iran condemns US envoy's comments on election
An Iranian foreign ministry spokesman has condemned the U.S. stance on Iran's presidential elections, describing it as interference, and said the Iranian people will respond to such interventionist statements with a high turnout, state-run IRNA news agency reported on Friday.
Nasser Kanaani on Friday condemned US interference in its domestic affairs, after the U.S. Deputy Special Envoy for Iran Abram Paley had said that Friday's election was not expected to change Iran's direction. As the Iranian regime prepares for its presidential elections, the U.S. unfortunately has no expectation of free and fair elections or fundamental change in Iran's direction, Abram Paley said in a series of posts on his X account on Wednesday.
Former opposition leader boycotts election
A former Iranian opposition leader says he is boycotting Friday's election. Zahra Mousavi, the daughter of former opposition leader and Iran's last prime minister Mir Hossein Mousavi, said in her Instagram account that her parents have said they are not voting after being asked by security officials if they need a ballot box to be taken to their residence.
Iran provides mobile ballot boxes to those who cannot go to polling stations. Mousavi and his wife, Zahra Rahnavard, have been under house arrest in their home near Khamenei's official residence in Tehran since 2011.
Mousavi, 82, served as Iran's prime minister under President Ali Khamenei, now Supreme Leader, before the position was eliminated in 1989. Mousavi's own disputed election loss in 2009 led to the widespread Green Movement protests that security forces also put down.
Iranian authorities encouraging people to vote
Authorities in Iran are seeking to encourage people to vote in Friday's presidential elections with news videos and images. A video by an Iranian news channel, yjc.ir, showed people lining up in the southeastern city of Kerman to vote in a polling station next to the grave of Gen. Qassim Soleimani, who was killed in a 2020 U.S. drone attack. Soleimani, a top military commander, was widely seen as a popular figure of national resilience in the face of four decades of U.S. pressure.
Other images showed that Iran's religious minorities, including Iranian Christians and Jewish leaders, are also taking part in the vote. More than 61 million Iranians over the age of 18 are eligible to vote, but turnout is expected to be low amid growing public apathy after years of economic woes, mass protests and tensions in the Middle East.
Parliament Speaker Qalibaf and hard-line candidate Jalili cast their votes
Dozens of supporters have gathered around hard-line candidate Saeed Jalili as he cast his vote at a ballot station in south of Tehran, chanting we are proud of Jalili."
The 58-year-old Jaili, a hard-line politician and former senior nuclear negotiator, smiled as supporters surrounded him and tried to shake his hand. He did not make any speech after voting. Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, the Speaker of Parliament and the highest-ranking official within the theocracy to be seeking the presidency, also cast his vote in the south of Tehran. He then visited the grave of the country's late foreign minister, Hossein Amirabdollahian, who died in a helicopter crash that killed President Ebrahim Raisi in May.
Iranians vote in Syria
Damascus, Syria In the Syrian capital of Damascus, voters trickled into the Iranian embassy Friday morning. Iranian Ambassador Hossein Akbari said seven polling stations have been set up in Damascus and others throughout the country, where an estimated 12,000 Iranian citizens live.
Iranians have been living in Syria for a long time, possibly up to four generations ago, Akbari said. Many of them do not even master the Farsi language, but they participate significantly in these elections. Akbari paid tribute to the memory of late President Ebrahim Raisi, who died in a helicopter crash in May, and said that Iran is ready to renew our pledge and loyalty to the blood of the martyrs in Syria. Iran, along with Russia, is the strongest ally of the government of Syrian President Bashar Assad and its intervention helped to turn the tide of the Syrian civil war.
Sadegh Ramadani, 60, a professor of Farsi at Damascus University, 60, who voted in the embassy, said the election after Raisi's death is extremely important. The participation of people ... from across the spectrum, all ethnicities and sects is very important and will raise our voice to the world, he said. There is really real competition between Islamists and reformists.
Sole reform candidate says he'll seek better ties 'with all countries except Israel'