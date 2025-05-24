Poll Deadlock And Refugee Corridor: Bangladesh Navigates Political And Diplomatic Minefields

New Delhi: Though Bangladesh Planning Adviser Wahiduddin Mahmud said on Saturday that the interim government would not quit before its tasks are complete, the fact of the matter is that the convergence of political paralysis and international pressure has thrust Bangladesh into a period of deep uncertainty.

“We are not going anywhere till our job is done,” the Daily Star quoted Mahmud as saying while briefing reporters after a special session of the cabinet.

When reporters asked Mahmud about Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus contemplating resignation, Mahmud said: “But he did not say he was leaving. He said that there are many obstacles in the work we are doing and in the responsibility that has been given to us. But we will overcome all the obstacles.”

Yunus, according to media reports, is contemplating resignation amid an impasse between major parties over the roadmap to fresh elections. As the main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) pushes for polls by December 2025 and accuses the interim government of stalling, the country is also grappling with mounting controversy over a UN plan to facilitate Rohingya repatriation through a humanitarian corridor – raising concerns that domestic instability may soon collide with sensitive geopolitical dynamics.

The current controversy erupted earlier this week after Yunus, according to reports, expressed frustration and anger over the current state of affairs in the country, questioning the purpose of remaining in office if he cannot perform his duties effectively.

According to a report in the Dhaka Tribune, during an unscheduled discussion following the regular meeting of the Advisory Council on Thursday, Yunus spoke with other advisers about the overall situation in the country. During the meeting, he had voiced his frustration and disappointment there.

After the meeting, Nahid Islam, convener of the newly-formed National Citizen Party (NCP), met with Yunus at the latter’s official residence, Jamuna, Thursday evening. Speaking to a British media outlet after the meeting, Nahid said the chief adviser was “considering resignation”.

According to media reports, Yunus reportedly expressed frustration about daily road blockades in Dhaka, lack of consensus among political parties regarding reforms and the non-cooperation of various parties in state affairs.

Yunus, according to reports, during the Advisory Council meeting, mentioned his inability to perform his role and questioned the point of remaining in office if reforms were not being implemented.

Bangladesh descended into political instability after the Awami League government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was ousted from power in August last year in the wake of a mass uprising that was sparked by a students’ movement in protest against the government job quota policy. After Hasina left Bangladesh on August 5 last year and took refuge in India, the interim government headed by Yunus as the Chief Adviser was installed.

However, the ousting of Hasina also saw the rise of extremist Islamist elements in Bangladesh’s political landscape, leading to large-scale violence against religious minorities, particularly Hindus.

Tasked with steering the country toward a free and fair election, Yunus’s administration proposed sweeping electoral reforms, including the overhaul of the Election Commission and the introduction of new measures to ensure transparency and accountability. However, these proposals quickly became a source of contention, particularly with the main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP).

On Thursday, the BNP asked the government to downsize the Advisory Council, confine itself to routine works, and unveil a plan for elections by December. The party demanded the immediate removal of advisers Mahfuj Alam and Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuiyan and National Security Adviser Khalilur Rahman in order to protect what the party says is the government’s impartiality and image, the Daily Star reported.

“As these advisers are known to all as directly or indirectly involved with a new political party, their presence in the advisory council calls into question the nonpartisan identity of the interim government,” Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain, a member of the BNP Standing Committee, was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Bangladesh’s Chief of Army Staff General Waker-Uz-Zaman said the national election should be held by December this year.

“Bangladesh needs political stability,” the Daily Star, citing a source, quoted the army chief as saying in an Officers’ Address. “This is only possible through an elected government, not by unelected decision-makers.”

According to Veena Sikri, former Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Yunus’s threat to resign as Chief Adviser is nothing but total drama.

“Yunus is not popular at all,” Sikri told ETV Bharat. “But he is not accepting this fact.”

Amidst all these developments, came reports that the UN has floated a proposal to establish a humanitarian corridor between Chittagong in southeastern Bangladesh and Rakhine State in western Myanmar – a move aimed at enabling the safe, voluntary, and dignified repatriation of Rohingya refugees. This plan, still in early stages and highly contentious, represents the most ambitious international effort to address one of the world’s most protracted refugee crises.

Following this, Bangladesh’s National Security Adviser Khalilur Rahman said that his country can consider the UN’s request.

“The UN only asked if Bangladesh could assist in sending humanitarian aid near the border, to be delivered to the Rakhine state by UN partners,” Rahman was quoted as saying during a media briefing at the Foreign Service Academy on Wednesday. “We said we can consider.”

However, experts in Bangladesh believe that such a proposal poses risks for people in Bangladesh.

“Whether we call it a humanitarian corridor or the delivering relief, the issue is essentially the same,” Maj Gen (Retd) ANM Muniruzzaman (Retd), president of the Bangladesh Institute of Peace and Security Studies, told Prothom Alo. “In this case, the national security advisor has simply resorted to semantics. Delivering relief means establishing a corridor. Since the word ‘corridor’ has recently taken on negative connotations, he chose to avoid it and instead spoke of sending relief to Rakhine State”.

Muniruzzaman said that the National Security Advisor may have assumed that the people of Bangladesh wouldn’t understand, “but it's not right to take the public as fools”.

“Let me make it clear: whether it's called a corridor or relief delivery, both actions are essentially the same,” he asserted. “Only the name is different. Just as a corridor poses risks for us, so does sending relief.”

According to Bangladeshi academic and political observer Sharin Shajahan Naomi too, opening such a corridor would pose security risks for Bangladesh.

“If such a corridor is opened, the rebel Arakan Army of Myanmar will enter Bangladesh,” Naomi told ETV Bharat.

This is what will worry the Bangladesh Army too.

“What the Army is saying is that they are not being kept in the picture of the security situation,” Sikri said. “And after what Khalilur said, everybody is unhappy.”

To sum up, as Bangladesh stands at a crossroads, political and humanitarian fault lines are widening. With the BNP demanding national elections by December and political dialogue mired in mistrust, the country now faces an added challenge: a polarising UN proposal to create a humanitarian corridor for Rohingya refugees. What began as a domestic deadlock is fast evolving into a regional flashpoint.