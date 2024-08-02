ETV Bharat / international

2 Killed As Police Fire Gunshots and Tear Gas to Quell Mass Protests Over Nigeria's Economy

People run away from tear gas during a protest on the street in Nigeria ( AP )

Abuja (Nigeria): Security forces fired gunshots and tear gas to quell mass protests across Nigeria on Thursday as thousands, mostly young people, poured onto the streets to rally against the country's worst cost-of-living crisis in a generation. At least two people were reported killed.

The deaths occurred in northern Niger state where protesters clashed with security forces after blocking a major road, the local Daily Trust newspapers reported.

Elsewhere, police opened fire in at least two other states as crowds demanded an end to the spiralling economic crisis that has rendered the people of Africa's top oil producer among the poorest in the world.

The demonstrations dubbed the "Day of Rage," called for an end to chronic corruption and bad governance.

Live broadcasts from the protests showed some protesters looting warehouses and damaging public property. Three governors declared curfews in their states, saying that thugs had hijacked the protests.

Rights groups and activists denounced the violence and said police used excessive force.

Anietie Ewang, a Nigerian researcher with Human Rights Watch who monitored the protests, said they started peacefully and insisted the threat did "not require that level of response."

There was no immediate comment from the government. Nigeria's public officials, frequently accused of corruption, are among the best paid in Africa — a stark contrast to the hardship suffered by the masses.

The rallies kicked off with banners, bells and Nigeria's green-and-white flag as protesters chanted songs and listed their demands, including the reinstatement of gas and electricity subsidies. Their removal as part of the government's reform efforts to grow the economy has had a knock-on effect on the price of just about everything else.