Police Arrest Two Indian Nationals For Smuggling Gold In Nepal

Police arrested Dipak Gupta, and Sumit Barma, both residents of UP, and seized 549.2 grams of gold from their possession in Kailali.

Representational Image (ANI)
By PTI

Published : 2 minutes ago

Kathmandu: Two Indian nationals have been arrested on charges of smuggling gold in Nepal, police said on Sunday. Police arrested Dipak Gupta, 44, and Sumit Barma, 34, both residents of Uttar Pradesh, and seized 549.2 grams of gold from their possession at Dhangadhi sub-metropolitan city in Kailali district.

They were transporting gold in a car bearing an Indian number plate without paying any customs duty, a bulletin issued by Nepal Police headquarters said. Gold is expensive in Nepal compared to India due to the high customs duty levied on it.

