Police Arrest More Than 400 At London Protest Supporting Banned Group Palestine Action

Prortesters in Parliament Square are watched by police during a protest to support Palestine Action in London, Saturday, ( AP )

London: British police scuffled with protesters outside Parliament on Saturday as they arrested more than 400 demonstrators who gathered to defy a ban on the group Palestine Action, which has been deemed a terrorist organization by the government.

Defend Our Juries, the campaign group organizing the protest, said 1,500 people took part in the London demonstration, sitting down and holding signs reading "I oppose genocide, I support Palestine Action."

Within minutes, police began arresting the demonstrators, as bystanders chanted "Shame on you" and "Met Police, pick a side, justice or genocide." There were some scuffles and angry exchanges as officers dragged away demonstrators who went limp as they were removed from the crowd.

Eight hours after the protest started, police said they had arrested more than 425 people, more than 25 of them for assaulting officers or public order offenses and the rest under the Terrorism Act.

"In carrying out their duties today, our officers have been punched, kicked, spat on and had objects thrown at them by protesters," said Deputy Assistant Commissioner Claire Smart, who called the abuse directed at police "intolerable."

Defend Our Juries said aggression had come from police officers and dismissed claims that protesters had been violent as "frankly laughable."

More than 700 people were arrested at earlier protests, and 138 have been charged under the Terrorism Act.

Mike Higgins, 62, who is blind and uses a wheelchair, was arrested last month but returned to demonstrate on Saturday.

"And I'm a terrorist? That's the joke of it," he said. "I've already been arrested under the Terrorism Act and I suspect I will be today.

"Of course I'll keep coming back. What choice do I have?"

Direct action protests

The government proscribed Palestine Action in July after activists broke into a Royal Air Force base and vandalized planes to protest against what they called Britain's support for Israel's offensive against Hamas in Gaza. The activists sprayed red paint into the engines of two tanker planes and caused further damage with crowbars.

Proscription made it a crime to publicly support the organization. Membership of, or support for, the group is punishable by up to 14 years in prison.