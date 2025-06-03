ETV Bharat / international

Poland's Tusk Sets Confidence Vote On His Government For Next Week Due To 'New Political Reality'

Poland's PM Donald Tusk called for the vote after his political ally, the liberal Warsaw mayor, lost Poland's weekend presidential election to conservative Karol Nawrocki.

Poland's Tusk Sets Confidence Vote On His Government For Next Week Due To 'New Political Reality'
Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk greets supporters of Poland's presidential candidate Rafal Trzaskowski (not in picture), who also is mayor of Warsaw and member of the ruling centrist Civic Coalition party, during a campaign rally in Warsaw on May 25, 2025, a week ahead of the second round of presidential elections. The June 1, 2025 runoff is expected to be a tight contest between pro-EU Warsaw mayor Rafal Trzaskowski, who is backed by the centrist government and won round one by a narrow margin, and nationalist historian Karol Nawrocki, who is supported by the main right-wing opposition. The election comes at a fraught moment for Europe, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine drags on and ties with Washington are under strain. (AFP)
author img

By AP (Associated Press)

Published : June 3, 2025 at 4:25 PM IST

1 Min Read

Warsaw: Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk said Tuesday that parliament will hold a confidence vote on his government on June 11, as the country faces a "new political reality." He called for the vote after his political ally, the liberal Warsaw mayor, lost Poland's weekend presidential election to conservative Karol Nawrocki.

Tusk's government runs most of the day-to-day matters in Poland. It also exists separately from the presidency, but the president holds power to veto laws, and Nawrocki's win will make it extremely difficult for Tusk to press his pro-European agenda. Tusk announced the date of the confidence vote at the start of a Cabinet meeting in Warsaw.

"We are starting the session in a new political reality," Tusk said. "The political reality is new, because we have a new president. But the constitution, our obligations and the expectations of citizens have not changed. In Poland, the government rules, which is a great obligation and honor."

Nawrocki, who was supported by U.S. President Donald Trump, won 50.89% of votes in a tight race against Warsaw Mayor Rafał Trzaskowski, who received 49.11%. The election revealed deep divisions in the country along the eastern flank of NATO and the European Union.

Nawrocki, who is set to take office on Aug. 6, is expected to shape the country's domestic and foreign policy in ways that could strain ties with Brussels while aligning the Central European nation of nearly 38 million people more closely with the Trump administration.

Trump welcomed his election, saying on his social media platform Truth Social: "Congratulations Poland, you picked a WINNER!" Nawrocki replied to Trump on X, saying: "Thank you, Mr President. Strong alliance with the USA, as well as partnership based on close cooperation are my top priorities."

Warsaw: Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk said Tuesday that parliament will hold a confidence vote on his government on June 11, as the country faces a "new political reality." He called for the vote after his political ally, the liberal Warsaw mayor, lost Poland's weekend presidential election to conservative Karol Nawrocki.

Tusk's government runs most of the day-to-day matters in Poland. It also exists separately from the presidency, but the president holds power to veto laws, and Nawrocki's win will make it extremely difficult for Tusk to press his pro-European agenda. Tusk announced the date of the confidence vote at the start of a Cabinet meeting in Warsaw.

"We are starting the session in a new political reality," Tusk said. "The political reality is new, because we have a new president. But the constitution, our obligations and the expectations of citizens have not changed. In Poland, the government rules, which is a great obligation and honor."

Nawrocki, who was supported by U.S. President Donald Trump, won 50.89% of votes in a tight race against Warsaw Mayor Rafał Trzaskowski, who received 49.11%. The election revealed deep divisions in the country along the eastern flank of NATO and the European Union.

Nawrocki, who is set to take office on Aug. 6, is expected to shape the country's domestic and foreign policy in ways that could strain ties with Brussels while aligning the Central European nation of nearly 38 million people more closely with the Trump administration.

Trump welcomed his election, saying on his social media platform Truth Social: "Congratulations Poland, you picked a WINNER!" Nawrocki replied to Trump on X, saying: "Thank you, Mr President. Strong alliance with the USA, as well as partnership based on close cooperation are my top priorities."

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

DONALD TUSKPOLAND PMPOLAND

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

COVID-19 Subvariant NB.1.8.1; Is It Deadly? Everything You Need To Know About This New Virus

Bound By Blood, Bonded By A Kidney: 85-Year-Old Mother Saves Daughter’s Life In Jaipur

Bose Did It First, BYD Made It Real: The Evolution of Suspension Tech And Jumping Cars

Harnessing The Bounties Of Nature: Gulli Oil Extracted By Melghat Tribals Heals Aches And Wounds, Has Medicinal Values

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.