Poland's Tusk Sets Confidence Vote On His Government For Next Week Due To 'New Political Reality'

Warsaw: Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk said Tuesday that parliament will hold a confidence vote on his government on June 11, as the country faces a "new political reality." He called for the vote after his political ally, the liberal Warsaw mayor, lost Poland's weekend presidential election to conservative Karol Nawrocki.

Tusk's government runs most of the day-to-day matters in Poland. It also exists separately from the presidency, but the president holds power to veto laws, and Nawrocki's win will make it extremely difficult for Tusk to press his pro-European agenda. Tusk announced the date of the confidence vote at the start of a Cabinet meeting in Warsaw.

"We are starting the session in a new political reality," Tusk said. "The political reality is new, because we have a new president. But the constitution, our obligations and the expectations of citizens have not changed. In Poland, the government rules, which is a great obligation and honor."

Nawrocki, who was supported by U.S. President Donald Trump, won 50.89% of votes in a tight race against Warsaw Mayor Rafał Trzaskowski, who received 49.11%. The election revealed deep divisions in the country along the eastern flank of NATO and the European Union.

Nawrocki, who is set to take office on Aug. 6, is expected to shape the country's domestic and foreign policy in ways that could strain ties with Brussels while aligning the Central European nation of nearly 38 million people more closely with the Trump administration.

Trump welcomed his election, saying on his social media platform Truth Social: "Congratulations Poland, you picked a WINNER!" Nawrocki replied to Trump on X, saying: "Thank you, Mr President. Strong alliance with the USA, as well as partnership based on close cooperation are my top priorities."