Poland Says It Shot Down Russian Drones That Violated Its Airspace During Strikes On Ukraine

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk holds an extraordinary government meeting at the chancellery, with military and emergency services officials, following violations of Polish airspace during a Russian attack in Warsaw, Poland, Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025. ( AP )

Warsaw: Poland said Wednesday that multiple Russian drones entered its territory over the course of several hours and were shot down with help from NATO allies, describing the incursion as an “act of aggression” carried out during a wave of Russian strikes on Ukraine.

Russia’s Defense Ministry it did not target Poland, but close ally, Belarus, said it tracked some drones that “lost their course” because they were jammed. However, several European leaders said they believe that the incursion amounted to an intentional escalation by Russia of its war on Ukraine. Poland said some of the drones came from Belarus, where Russian and Belarusian troops have begun gathering for war games starting on Friday.

Polish airspace has been violated many times since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, but there has been nothing on this scale in Poland or in any other Western nation along the eastern flank of NATO and the European Union. A NATO spokesman said it was the first time the alliance has confronted a potential threat in its airspace.

NATO met to discuss the incident, which came three days after Russia’s largest aerial attack on Ukraine since the war began.

“Russia’s war is escalating, not ending,” European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said. “Last night in Poland we saw the most serious European airspace violation by Russia since the war began, and indications suggest it was intentional, not accidental.”

The extent of the incursion was still becoming clear: Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk told parliament 19 violations were recorded over seven hours, but that information was still being gathered. Eight crash sites have been found, a government spokesperson said. Dutch fighter jets came to Poland's aid and intercepted some drones, the Netherlands’ defense minister said.

“This is an act of aggression that posed a real threat to the safety of our citizens,” the Polish military’s operational command said on social media. French President Emmanuel Macron called on Russia to put an end to “this reckless escalation,” while Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala called the violation “a test of NATO countries’ defense capabilities.”

Poland says some drones came from Belarus

Tusk told parliament that the first violation came at approximately 11:30 p.m. Tuesday and the last around 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday. He said that the 19 violations recorded so far were “not the final data.”

Earlier, Defense Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz wrote on X that more than 10 objects crossed into Polish airspace, but he did not specify an exact number.

“What is new, in the worst sense of the word, is the direction from which the drones came. This is the first time in this war that they did not come from Ukraine as a result of errors or minor Russian provocations. For the first time, a significant portion of the drones came directly from Belarus,” Tusk said in parliament.

Russia's Defense Ministry said that its overnight strikes targeted Ukraine’s military-industrial complex in the western regions of the country, with no planned targets on Polish territory.

“We are ready to hold consultations with the Polish Ministry of Defense on this issue,” the statement said. Belarusian Maj. Gen. Pavel Muraveiko, the chief of the General Staff chief and first deputy defense minister, appeared to try to put some distance between his country and the incursion.

In an online statement, he said that as Russia and Ukraine traded drone strikes overnight, Belarusian air defense forces tracked “drones that lost their course” after they were jammed, adding that Belarusian forces warned their Polish and Lithuanian counterparts about “unidentified aircraft” approaching their territory.

“This allowed the Polish side to respond promptly to the actions of the drones by scrambling their forces on duty,” Muraveiko said.

Drones were found in seven locations in Poland, according to Karolina Galecka, spokeswoman for Ministry of Interior and Administration. At the eighth site, objects of an unknown origin were found. Bernard Blaszczuk, mayor of the village of Wyryki in Lublin region, told TVP Info that a house was hit. Much of the roof was ripped off. He said people were inside but nobody was hurt.

On Wednesday morning, the army was keeping guard on the streets of the village as curious locals huddled together with police and firefighters to figure out what happened. Poland closed part of its airspace for several hours, and Warsaw’s Chopin Airport suspended flights.

NATO members vow support, with Baltic countries rattled

NATO air defenses supported Poland in what spokesman Col. Martin O’Donnell called “the first time NATO planes have engaged potential threats in Allied airspace.”