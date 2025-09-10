ETV Bharat / international

Poland Says 'Huge Number' Of Russian Drones Violated Its Airspace

Warsaw: Poland said early Wednesday that its airspace was violated by Russian drones, and that the country and its NATO allies shot down some that posed a direct threat.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk wrote on social media that “Last night the Polish airspace was violated by a huge number of Russian drones. Those drones that posed a direct threat were shot down.”

Poland’s armed forces were on a heightened state of alert overnight Tuesday and early Wednesday because of what they described as “further massive airstrikes against targets located in Ukraine.”

Defense Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz wrote on X that “more than ten objects” crossed into Polish air space and those that constituted a risk to Poland’s security were neutralized. Warsaw’s Chopin Airport suspended flights for several hours, citing the closure of airspace due to military operations.

The Polish armed forces said Wednesday morning that a search for possible crash sites is ongoing and urged people not to approach, touch or move any objects they see, warning that they may pose a threat and could contain hazardous material.

Poland says Russian objects have entered its airspace before

Poland has complained about Russian objects entering its airspace during attacks on Ukraine before. In August, Poland’s defense minister said that a flying object that crashed and exploded in a cornfield in eastern Poland was identified as a Russian drone, and called it a provocation by Russia.

In March, Poland scrambled jets after a Russian missile briefly passed through Polish air space on its way to a target in western Ukraine, and in 2022, a missile that was likely fired by Ukraine to intercept a Russian attack landed in Poland, killing two people.

Russian attacks hit central and western Ukraine