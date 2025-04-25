ETV Bharat / international

Poland Begins WWII Exhumation After Row With Ukraine

Warsaw: Polish researchers began a sensitive mission to Ukraine on Thursday to exhume the victims of World War II massacres -- an issue that has weighed on relations between the two allies.

The plan is to excavate a mass grave in the destroyed village of Puzniki, where around 80 Polish civilians are believed to have been killed by Ukrainian nationalists during one night in 1945.

"Everyone deserves a dignified burial," Andrzej Ossowski, an expert in forensic genetics who is taking part in the mission, told AFP in Warsaw earlier this month.

The researchers said they want to identify every victim of the massacre and bury them individually in the village's former cemetery at a ceremony later this year.

Poland's culture ministry released a statement on Thursday to mark "the beginning of the exhumation work in Puzniki".

It said the goal was "a dignified burial and restoring the identity of Polish civilians -- residents of the village Puzniki who were murdered by Ukrainian nationalists".

The massacre was allegedly carried out by the Ukrainian Insurgent Army, known by its acronym as the UPA -- a guerrilla group that aligned itself with Nazi Germany.

The UPA is now considered by Ukraine as a patriotic organisation that fought for the country's independence.

Even though it has been one of Ukraine's closest allies since the Russian invasion began, Poland has at the same time repeatedly urged Kyiv to be more open about the actions of the UPA.

The group is estimated to have killed 100,000 ethnic Poles between 1943 and 1945.

The issue has led to major diplomatic tensions.

'A breakthrough'

The painful historical chapter -- and the tensions it has caused between Poland and Ukraine in the modern day -- have been used in Russian disinformation efforts aimed at portraying current Ukrainian authorities as "Nazi".

The topic is "vulnerable to Russian disinformation attacks", said Polish Deputy Culture Minister Maciej Wrobel, who is in charge of the exhumation project on the Polish side.

Maciej Dancewicz, a historian from the Liberty and Democracy Foundation, which is taking part in the project, told AFP that the exhumations had "historic" and "purely human" dimensions.

The attack on Puzniki took place in the night between February 12 and February 13, 1945.