PoK Migrants Using Fake Documents To Get UK Visa: Report

London: Migrants from the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) region have been using fake documents to gain an entry visa into the UK, and then many going on to file for asylum in the country, a UK media investigation has claimed. ‘The Daily Telegraph’ newspaper said an undercover probe revealed that migrants are paying up to 50,000 pounds for visa applications packed with false information, identifying one such consultant based in Mirpur who facilitates the process.

One application to the UK Home Office obtained by the newspaper included a job reference from a “fake hospital” in PoK. Pakistanis top the chart of nationalities claiming asylum in the UK, followed by Afghanistan, Iran and Bangladesh. However, they are not among the top nationalities arriving in the UK illegally via small boats.

“They don’t need to come on small boats because they come on visas. They are one of the biggest groups that come on visas, and don’t go back,” immigration lawyer Harjap Bhangal was quoted as saying.

As part of the newspaper’s undercover investigation, someone posing as an applicant used a fake CV and letter attesting to employment history to be submitted in a UK work visa application that was “ultimately successful”.

The UK Home Office reacted to the revelations to say that it is investigating the claims thrown up by the investigation as it continues to revoke licences from those who abuse the Skilled Worker visa route.

"Illegal activity will not be tolerated and we will stop at nothing to ensure our immigration rules are respected and enforced. That is why we are investigating these claims and already taking firm action to disrupt illegal activity when it is found, including suspending licences, pursuing enforcement, and strengthening safeguards to protect the integrity of the immigration system," a Home Office spokesperson said.

“Over the last year, there have been 40 per cent fewer visa applications, we have removed nearly 30,000 people with no right to be here and arrests from illegal working raids are up 51 per cent. We are also introducing new powers to immediately suspend registered advisers and organisations suspected of carrying out the most flagrant abuse of the system,” the spokesperson said.

Under UK law, anyone providing fake visas overseas can be reported to Action Fraud and the intelligence is analysed by the National Fraud Intelligence Bureau.

Read More: