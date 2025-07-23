PM Modi's Maldives Visit May Herald New Economic Era With FTA Talks On Table

New Delhi: The proposed free trade agreement (FTA) and investment treaty between India and the Maldives, revealed days before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Male on July 25-26, could redefine India's engagement with the strategically located Indian Ocean archipelago nation.
At a time when regional rivalries and economic vulnerabilities are on the rise, the pact holds the potential to deepen India's economic footprint while offering the Maldives a stabilising partner for sustainable development.
In a departure statement issued before embarking for the United Kingdom, the first leg of his two-nation tour, on Wednesday, Modi said that he will be visiting the Maldives at the invitation of President Mohamed Muizzu to join the celebrations marking the 60th anniversary of the Independence of Maldives.
"This year also marks the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between our two countries," he stated. "I look forward to my meetings with President Muizzu and other political leadership, to advance our joint vision of a Comprehensive Economic and Maritime Security Partnership, and to strengthen our cooperation for peace, prosperity and stability in the Indian Ocean Region."
On Tuesday, during a special media briefing ahead of the Prime Minister's visit, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri revealed that India and the Maldives are in talks for an FTA and an investment treaty. Misri said that on the economic front, India is one of the largest trading partners of the Maldives with bilateral trade standing at nearly $500 million.
"Indian investors remain part of sectors such as tourism in the Maldives and other economic activities," he said. "On the economic front, one recent development which I would like to share with you is that both countries are in discussions to negotiate a free trade agreement and an investment treaty as well. And new areas of cooperation, including renewable energy, fisheries etc. are also being worked on."
India is a major supplier of essential items and goods like food, pharmaceuticals and building materials to the Maldives, and a key source of tourists. The FTA is expected to increase trade volumes by reducing tariffs, making Indian goods more affordable and potentially leading to eased travel restrictions that could benefit tourism and hospitality.
An investment treaty would encourage Indian private and public sector participation in Maldives’ critical sectors — tourism, fisheries, renewable energy, and infrastructure such as the Greater Male Connectivity Project and Thilafushi port.
"The flagship project that is underway currently is the Greater Male Connectivity Project, which has the potential to be an infrastructure game changer in the Greater Male region, connecting four islands of the Maldives," Misri said. "There are also projects underway in the area of roads, airports, fisheries processing units, and others. We are also alleviating the pressure by helping with social housing as per the needs and priorities of Maldives."
An FTA would deepen India’s economic footprint in Maldives, an important partner in South Asia, boosting bilateral trade and investment flows. It would enhance India’s strategic leverage in the Indian Ocean region, especially as relations with Maldives evolve post the 2024 rapprochement and pandemic-era fiscal cooperation.
"And you would be aware also that we’ve extended a considerable amount of emergency financial assistance to the government of Maldives, including through instruments such as the twin currency swap arrangements that were done when President Muizzu was also here (in October 2024) for $400 million, as well as ₹30 billion," Misri said. "In addition, the State Bank of India has continued to re-subscribe to Maldives treasury bills."
Supporting economic resilience in Maldives aligns with India’s vision for regional stability and development across transport, energy, and trade corridors under frameworks such as South Asia Subregional Economic Cooperation (SASEC).
Headquartered in the Manila, Philippines-based Asian Development Bank (ADB), the SASEC programme, set up in 2001, brings together Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, the Maldives, Myanmar, Nepal, and Sri Lanka in a project-based partnership to promote regional prosperity by improving cross-border connectivity, boosting trade among member countries, and strengthening regional economic cooperation.
"The FTA with the Maldives makes perfect sense and is very timely," Nisha Taneja, Professor at the Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations (ICRIER), told ETV Bharat. "The Maldives depend entirely on imports for their consumption."
The proposed FTA between India and the Maldives also helps in counterbalancing China’s influence in the region. The Maldives and China had signed the China-Maldives Free Trade Agreement (CMFTA) in 2017. However, the then Ibrahim Solih-led government of the Maldives had put the agreement under suspension. After Muizzu came to power in November 2023, he ensured that the CMFTA came into force effective from January 1, 2025.
This had raised concerns about long-term fiscal stability due to projected revenue loss and growing economic dependency. Hence, a bilateral FTA with India would provide a counterweight to China’s influence and diversify the Maldives’ trade partnerships.
"If we don’t sign the FTA, we will lose on comparative advantage vis-a-vis China," Taneja said. She further explained that the proposed bilateral investment treaty will fall in India’s larger objective of connecting islands in the Indo-Pacific.
"The Maldives is a part of the SAFTA (South Asian Free Trade Area),” Taneja said. “A bilateral agreement will lead to chances of offering more concessions".
To sum up, the proposed India-Maldives FTA and investment treaty is more than a trade deal: it is a strategic instrument to deepen bilateral economic ties, strengthen the Maldives’ resilience, and anchor India’s influence in the Indian Ocean region. If it is done right, with attention to fiscal safeguards and balanced trade terms, it offers mutual benefits: export access and investment opportunities for India, and diversification, cheaper imports, and local economic momentum for Maldives.