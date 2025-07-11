Modi's Global South Gambit: India Charts New Path Across Three Continents

New Delhi: In a sweeping diplomatic push across three continents, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's five-nation tour from July 2 to 9 marked a strategic deepening of India's ties with the Global South.

Visiting Ghana, Trinidad & Tobago, Argentina, Brazil, and Namibia, Modi combined symbolism with substance – signing key agreements on trade, critical minerals, digital payments, and climate resilience, while reinforcing India’s image as a development partner offering alternatives to debt-heavy models of global engagement. The tour underscored New Delhi’s ambition to lead a multipolar, inclusive world order from the Global South's frontlines.

Modi’s visit to Ghana was the first by an Indian Prime Minister since 1995. Modi held wide-ranging bilateral discussions with President John Dramani Mahama at the Jubilee House in Accra, aimed at strengthening and broadening the already close partnership between the two nations.

In this image via PMO on July 9, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi being welcomed upon his arrival in Windhoek, Namibia (PTI)

The talks focused on key areas including energy, defence, investment, healthcare, traditional medicine, and development cooperation. Both leaders agreed to elevate the bilateral relationship to the level of a Comprehensive Partnership, emphasising shared priorities in security, digital transformation, infrastructure, and skills development.

In a significant symbolic moment, Prime Minister Modi addressed Ghana's Parliament, where he reaffirmed the deep democratic values that unite the two countries. He underscored India’s commitment to being a steadfast partner in Ghana’s development journey, rooted in mutual respect and shared aspirations.

Marking a high point of the visit, President Mahama conferred upon Prime Minister Modi Ghana’s highest civilian honour, the Officer of the Order of the Star of Ghana, at a state banquet. The award recognised Modi’s global statesmanship and his leading role in advancing South–South cooperation and solidarity.

The two countries also signed four important memorandums of understanding (MoUs) covering cooperation in Ayurveda and traditional medicine, cultural exchange, quality and standards, and the establishment of a joint commission to institutionalise bilateral dialogue. Defence cooperation featured prominently, with both sides agreeing to collaborate under the principle of "Security through Solidarity", with a focus on maritime security, cyber defence, capacity building, and the development of defence supply chains.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, left, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, center, and China's Premier Li Qiang take part in a group photo during the 17th annual BRICS summit in Rio de Janeiro, Monday, July 7, 2025 (AP)

During the joint address to the media with President Mahama following delegation-level bilateral talks, Modi said that Indian companies have invested approximately $2 billion across approximately 900 projects.

"Today, we've set a target to double our bilateral trade over the next five years," he stated. "In the area of fintech, India is ready to share its experience of the UPI Digital Payment with Ghana."

Stressing that development partnership is a key pillar of the India-Ghana tis, he assured India's complete support and cooperation towards President Mahama’s efforts of economic restructuring.

"We're both members of the Global South, and are fully committed towards its priorities," Modi said. "We thank Ghana for their active participation in the Voice of Global South Summit (organised by India). It’s a matter of pride for India that the African Union received its permanent membership in the G20 during our G20 presidency."

Modi’s visit to Trinidad & Tobago on July 3-4 was the first by an Indian prime minister since 1999 and coincided with the 180th anniversary of Indians being taken to the Caribbean as indentured labour.

In Port of Spain, Modi held bilateral talks with Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar, a person of Indian origin, and delivered an address to the Parliament of Trinidad & Tobago. In a move warmly received by the Indian diaspora, he announced the extension of Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) eligibility to sixth-generation descendants of Indian-origin Trinidadians, further strengthening cultural and ancestral ties.

In recognition of his leadership and efforts to deepen bilateral relations, the Government of Trinidad & Tobago conferred upon him its highest civilian honour, The Order of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, during a formal ceremony.

While addressing the parliament of Trinidad & Tobago, Modi hailed the ties between India and the Caribbean nation as being rooted in shared democratic values and diaspora heritage. He emphasised inclusive growth, women-led development, digital and health cooperation, and support for the Global South. Urging reform in global institutions, he called for deeper bilateral collaboration and unity against terrorism, inequality, and climate injustice.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago Kamla Persad-Bissessar during a Joint Assembly of the Parliament of Trinidad & Tobago on July 4, 2025 (PTI)

India and Trinidad & Tobago exchanged MoUs on Indian pharmacopoeia, cooperation in sports, cooperation in diplomatic training, and reestablishment of two Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) Chairs of Hindi and Indian Studies at the University of West Indies (UWI), Trinidad and Tobago. An agreement on Indian grant assistance for implementation of quick impact projects (QIPs) and another for a programme of cultural exchanges for the period 2025-2028 were also signed.

From Trinidad & Tobago, Modi went on a visit to Argentina on July 4-5. This was the first Indian prime ministerial visit to the South American nation in 57 years.

Modi and Argentinian President Javier Milei discussed partnerships in defence manufacturing, agriculture, mining (especially lithium), renewable energy, telemedicine, digital technology, and pharmaceuticals. Focus on lithium and rare earths feed into India’s electric vehicles and clean-energy ambitions, with proposals for joint ventures and tech transfer —moving beyond mere resource imports.

Modi’s visit to Argentina marked a strategic pivot for India in Latin America – securing critical minerals, bolstering supply chains, and laying grounds for manufacturing and technological cooperation. It also aligned with India’s global energy transition goals.

From Argentina, Modi left for Rio de Janeiro in Brazil on July 6 to attend this year’s BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) Summit. At the 17th BRICS Summit in Rio, Modi championed reform of global institutions like the UN Security Council and World Trade Organisation, climate finance, Artificial Intelligence (AI) governance, health security, and stronger New Development Bank (NDB) roles.

A joint declaration adopted following the Summit also condemned the terror attack at Pahalgam in Jammu & Kashmir on April 22 that claimed 26 innocent lives.

From Rio, Modi left for Brasilia in what was an Indian prime ministerial bilateral visit to the South American nation in nearly six decades. He held talks with President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on space, defence, energy, agriculture, critical minerals, health, cybersecurity, and urban planning. Modi was also conferred Brazil’s highest honour, the Grand Collar of the National Order of the Southern Cross.

Both sides signed agreements on cooperation in combating international terrorism and transnational organised crime and on exchange and mutual protection of classified information. Besides these, MoUs were also signed on cooperation for the sharing of successful large-scale digital solutions for digital transformation, renewable energy, agricultural research between EMBRAPA (Brazilian Agricultural Research Corporation) and the Indian Council of Agricultural Research, and cooperation in the field of intellectual property between the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) of India and Secretariat of Competitiveness and Regulatory Policy, MDIC, of Brazil. A major announcement made was the establishment of a ministerial level mechanism for monitoring trade, commerce, and investment.

In a joint statement titled 'India and Brazil – Two Great Nations with Higher Purposes', both countries reaffirmed their Strategic Partnership, committing to enhanced cooperation over the next decade across defence and security, food and nutrition, energy transition, digital transformation, emerging technologies, and industrial collaboration - including climate action, cyber defence, and UNSC reform.

On the fifth and final leg of his visit, Modi left Brazil for the southwest African nation of Namibia on July 9. This was the first prime ministerial visit from India to Namibia in 27 years.

During the visit, two MoUs were signed on setting up of an Entrepreneurship Development Centre in Namibia and cooperation in the field of health and medicine. Namibia submitted letters of acceptance for joining Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) and Global Biofuels Alliance. Namibia also became the first country globally to sign a licensing agreement to adopt UPI technology.

While addressing the National Assembly of Namibia on July 9, Modi celebrated India–Namibia’s shared democratic heritage, honoured freedom heroes, and expressed gratitude for receiving the nation’s highest civilian award. He pledged collaboration on development agendas - including digital payments (UPI), capacity building, trade, and the African Union’s Agenda 2063 – and called for stronger Global South unity and institutional reform.

Modi was awarded the Order of the Most Ancient Welwitschia Mirabilis, Namibia’s highest civilian award, by President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah.

According to Ruchita Beri, Senior Fellow at the Vivekananda International Foundation think tank and an expert on Africa, Modi’s visits to Ghana and Namibia reflect India’s larger outreach to Africa.

"These two visits underline that Africa is a priority for India," Beri told ETV Bharat. "India's Global South outreach to Africa is important." She explained that cooperation in critical minerals between India and African countries has emerged as a matter of importance.

“In Namibia, they talked about critical minerals," she said. "India's policy is to build the local capacity for critical minerals development." Beri also said that India is giving a lot of priority to develop UPI in Ghana and Namibia.

"Defence cooperation is also very important," she said. "Ghana is showing interest in buying defence equipment from India." Capacity building and health cooperation are also areas of importance between India and the two African countries.

"Both countries have also supported India on UNSC reforms and counter-terrorism efforts," Beri said.

According to Saurabh Mishra, Research Fellow at the Manohar Parrikar Institute of Defence Studies and Analyses, critical minerals and defence cooperation were again the key during the Prime Minister’s Caribbean and South American legs of the visit.

"India wants to increase defence cooperation with Latin American countries particularly from the perspective of defence industry and trade,” Mishra explained to ETV Bharat. "Defence cooperation with Brazil is very important."

He also said that the BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro was the fist such under the expanded format of the bloc. "The non-Western approach of BRICS came into focus this time around," Mishra said.

Modi’s July 2–9 five-nation tour marks a significant shift in India’s foreign policy - assertive, diversified, and rooted in technology, resources, and Global South alliances. By weaving digital innovation, mineral security, and multilateral influence into a cohesive strategy, India is not just deepening ties – it is redefining its role as a development partner and global leader.