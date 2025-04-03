ETV Bharat / international

India, Thailand Support Free, Open, Inclusive, Rules-based Order In Indo-pacific: Pm Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Prime Minister of Thailand Paetongtarn Shinawatra and other dignitaries during a delegation-level meeting, in Bangkok, ( PTI )

Bangkok: India and Thailand on Thursday decided to elevate their relations to the level of a strategic partnership with Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserting that both the countries support a free, open, inclusive, and rules-based order in Indo-Pacific, and believe in a policy of development, not expansionism.

Modi made the remarks at a joint press event with his Thai counterpart Paetongtarn Shinawatra after holding delegation-level talks during which they held extensive discussions on various areas of bilateral cooperation.

"We have emphasized cooperation in the fields of tourism, culture, and education between India’s northeastern states and Thailand. We discussed enhancing mutual trade, investment, and exchanges between businesses," Modi said about his talks with Shinawatra.

Agreements have also been made for cooperation in MSME, handloom, and handicraft, he noted. Modi asserted that Thailand holds a special place in India’s ‘Act East’ Policy and the Indo-Pacific vision.

"Today, we have decided to elevate our relations to the level of a Strategic Partnership. Discussions were also held on establishing a ‘Strategic Dialogue’ between security agencies," Modi said. He said India fully supports ASEAN unity and ASEAN Centrality.

"In the Indo-Pacific, we both support a free, open, inclusive, and rules-based order. We believe in the policy of vikaasvaad, not vistaarvaad (development-ism, not expansionism)," Modi said.

"I am grateful to the Thai government for issuing a special postage stamp based on the 18th-century ‘Ramayana’ mural paintings on the occasion of my visit," he said. Modi said Prime Minister Shinawatra presented him with the Tripitaka.