PM Narendra Modi Receives Kuwait's Highest Honour

Kuwait City: During his current two-day visit to the Gulf Nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi received Kuwait's highest honour 'The Order of Mubarak Al Kabeer' on Sunday. The honour - the Order of Mubarak Al Kabeer - is a knighthood order of Kuwait.

Prime Minister Modi was bestowed the honour by Kuwait's Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. PM Modi was given the award in recognition of his services towards strengthening the bilateral relations between the two nations, according to KUNA, Kuwait's state-run news agency.

This is the 20th international honour given to PM Modi by a country, officials said. The order is awarded to Heads of State and foreign Sovereigns and to members of foreign royal families as a sign of friendship between the two countries. It has been previously awarded to foreign leaders like Bill Clinton, Prince Charles and George Bush.

On the second day of his visit, PM Modi met with Kuwait's Amir and discussed bilateral cooperation in major sectors of the economy. In a post on X, Prime Minister Modi said, "Excellent meeting with His Highness the Amir of Kuwait, Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al Sabah. We discussed cooperation in key sectors like pharmaceuticals, IT, FinTech, Infrastructure and security. In line with the close ties between our nations, we have elevated our partnership to a strategic one and I am optimistic that our friendship will flourish even more in the times to come." (with agency inputs)