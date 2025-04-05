PM Modi Conferred Mithra Vibhushana Award By President Dissanayake As India, Sri Lanka Ink Key Pacts

Colombo: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in Sri Lanka on a three-day visit, was on Saturday conferred the Mithra Vibhushana Award, the highest civilian honour in Sri Lanka, by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake as both nations inked key pacts including one on defence cooperation following talks between the two leaders.

The talks were held a day after Modi arrived in the Sri Lankan capital after concluding his trip to Bangkok where he attended a summit of the BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation).

About Mithra Vibhushana Medal

The “Dharma Chakra” reflects the shared Buddhist heritage that has shaped the cultural traditions of both nations. The “Pun Kalasa” (a ceremonial pot) adorned with sheaves of rice symbolizes prosperity and renewal. The “Navarathna” (nine precious gems) represents the priceless and enduring friendship between the two countries, depicted within a globe encircled by pure lotus petals.

Finally, the “Sun and Moon” signify the timeless bond, stretching from the ancient past into the infinite future. Together, these elements beautifully capture the deep cultural and spiritual connection between the two nations.

Key pacts inked following talks between PM Modi, President Dissanayaka

For the first time, India and Sri Lanka on Saturday inked an ambitious defence cooperation pact following talks between Prime Minister Modi and President Dissanayake.

The two sides also signed a pact to develop Trincomalee as an energy hub. Another agreement was inked to facilitate New Delhi's multi-sectoral grant assistance to Sri Lanka's eastern region. PM Modi and President Dissanayake also virtually inaugurated the Sampur solar power project.

Ceremonial welcome

Ahead of the talks, Modi was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the historic Independence Square in the heart of the Sri Lankan capital, in perhaps the first such honour given to a foreign leader.

President Dissanayake received the prime minister at the Square -- the venue for national day celebrations and takes its name from the Independence Memorial Hall built to commemorate the island nation's independence from British rule in 1948.

