PM Modi's Message To Dhaka: Protect Minorities, Return To Democratic Order

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with Bangladesh’s interim government Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus in Bangkok on Friday has brought renewed focus on India's eastern neighbour, still reeling from last year’s political upheaval that saw the ouster of Sheikh Hasina.

In their first official encounter on the sidelines of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) Summit in Bangkok, Modi voiced India's unease over the treatment of religious minorities and urged a swift return to parliamentary democracy. The conversation underscored New Delhi’s uneasiness with Dhaka’s post-Hasina trajectory and raised fresh questions about the future of one of South Asia’s most consequential bilateral relationships.

"The Prime Minister reiterated India's support for a democratic, stable, peaceful, progressive and inclusive Bangladesh," Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said while addressing the media in Bangkok following the Modi-Yunus meeting. "He underlined that India believed in a people-centric approach in the relationship and highlighted the cooperation between the two countries over a long period of time that has delivered tangible benefits to people in both countries. And, in this spirit, he once again underlined to Prof Yunus India’s desire to forge a positive and constructive relationship with Bangladesh based on the spirit of pragmatism."

Bangladesh descended into political instability following the ouster of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in August 2024. Hasina’s removal from power came after a students’ revolution that snowballed into a mass uprising against what people called her authoritarian style of governance. Her decade-and-a-half-long rule ended abruptly, leaving a political vacuum that exacerbated existing divisions and triggered a struggle for control.

The immediate aftermath of Hasina's ouster saw the formation of an interim government led by Yunus. With Hasina taking refuge in India, relations between the two South Asian neighbours have since been tense despite a visit by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri to Dhaka in December last year for structured foreign office consultations.

Meanwhile, the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) of Bangladesh has ordered the extradition of Hasina and many of her associates who fled the country after the upheaval in August. The ouster of Hasina also saw the rise of extremist Islamist elements in Bangladesh’s political landscape, leading to large-scale violence against religious minorities, particularly Hindus. India has been continuously voicing its concerns over these developments.

After he took power in August last year, Yunus uttered a lot of anti-India rhetoric. However, in a surprising turnabout, in an interview with a British media outlet last month, Yunus said that, for Bangladesh, there is no alternative to good relations with India. Yunus claimed Bangladesh’s ties with India are "very good" and "our relationship will always be very good".

"There is no way Bangladesh-India relations cannot be good," he said. "Our relations are close, our dependence on each other is so high and historically, politically, and economically, we have such a close relationship, we cannot deviate from that."

On his part, Modi, on the occasion of Bangladesh’s Independence Day on March 26, extended his felicitations to Yunus and the people of India’s eastern neighbour.

"This day stands as a testament to our shared history and sacrifices, which have laid the foundation of our bilateral partnership," Modi stated in his message. "The spirit of the Liberation War of Bangladesh continues to remain a guiding light for our relationship, which has flourished across multiple domains, bringing tangible benefits to our peoples."

The Prime Minister stated that India remains "committed to advancing this partnership, driven by our common aspirations for peace, stability, and prosperity, and based on mutual sensitivity to each other’s interests and concerns".

Then again, Modi extended his greetings to Yunus ahead of the festival of Eid-ul-Fitr. "As the blessed month of Ramadan comes to a close, I take this moment to extend warm greetings and felicitations to you and the people of Bangladesh on the joyous occasion of the festival of Eid al-Fitr," Modi wrote in his message.

"Over the holy month, 200 million Indians of Islamic faith joined their brothers and sisters across the world in spending pious time in fasting and prayer. The joyous occasion of Eid al-Fitr is a time of celebration, reflection, gratitude and unity. It reminds us of the values of compassion, generosity and solidarity that bind us together as nations and as members of the global community."

Modi further wished for peace, harmony, health and happiness for the world and expressed hope for the friendship between India and Bangladesh to grow stronger.

During his briefing in Bangkok on Friday, Foreign Secretary Misri said that Modi underlined India’s concerns related to the safety and security of minorities in Bangladesh, including Hindus, and expressed his expectation that the government of India’s eastern neighbour would ensure their security, including by thoroughly investigating all cases of atrocities committed against them.

"The Prime Minister also urged in this regard that any rhetoric that vitiates the environment is best avoided," Misri said. "On the border, strict enforcement of the law and prevention of illegal border crossings, especially at night is necessary for maintaining border security and stability. The Prime Minister expressed his conviction that all issues of mutual interest between the two countries would continue to be addressed bilaterally through constructive discussions in the interests of the longstanding and mutually bilateral interests between the two countries."

The meeting between Modi and Yunus came after the latter’s visit to China last month, during which he made statements that seemed inimical to India’s interests. He invited Chinese investors to participate in the Teesta River water management project, something that was handed over to India by Hasina. Then again, in a video that went viral on social media, Yunus, while addressing China’s economic influence in his country, stated: “The seven states of India, the eastern part of India, are called the seven sisters. They are a landlocked region of India. They have no way to reach out to the ocean.”

He referred to Bangladesh as the “guardian of the ocean” for India’s northeastern region. This sparked anger in India, cutting across political party lines. Meanwhile, Yunus’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam, while briefing reporters about the meeting between the two leaders in Bangkok, said that it was “very constructive, productive and fruitful”.

Alam said that Yunus, during the meeting, raised a number of issues, including deposed Prime Minister Hasina’s extradition, water sharing of common rivers and border killings, with Modi.

“Chief Adviser has discussed all issues of our mutual interests. For example, renewal of the Ganges water treaty, Teesta water sharing, border killing,” the Daily Star quoted Alam as telling the media in Bangkok.

On his part, Misri said that the issue of Hasina’s extradition from India did come up during the meeting between Modi and Yunus. “Our (Ministry of External Affairs) spokesperson has already said that we have received such a request from Bangladesh,” he said. “However, it would not be appropriate for us to comment on this matter further.”

Observers in both Bangladesh and India had mixed feelings about the outcome of this meeting. According to Dhaka-based journalist Saifur Rahman Tapan, the issues raised by Yunus during the meeting had already been placed by Dhaka before New Delhi over the past several months.

"I don’t know what Modi and Yunus discussed behind the screens,” Tapan told ETV Bharat over the phone from Dhaka. “What Alam said is nothing new. Foreign Secretary Misri mentioned that the issue of Hasina’s extradition did come up for discussion. Had Modi said something about this, that would have been something new.”

He said that the only thing that the Bangladesh government has gained is securing this meeting.

"The Indian government has nothing to gain or lose from this meeting,” Tapan said. “India has just responded to the Bangladesh government’s request for such a meeting. We cannot say that the meeting has added anything new to the current India-Bangladesh ties.”

However, Prabir De, Professor at the New Delhi-based Research and Information System for Developing Nations (RIS) think tank, voiced a note of optimism seeing the outcome of the meeting.

"This meeting was expected," De told ETV Bharat. "It is a very positive development. The relations between the two countries will gain momentum if there are further engagements taking the spirit forward."

Interestingly, following the meeting, Yunus presented a photograph to Modi that showed the latter presenting the former a gold medal at the 102nd Indian Science Congress held in Mumbai on January 3, 2015.